No pizza oven? No problem! This twist on pizza is a golden popover hiding a flavorful filling of meat, sauce, vegetables and cheese.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound lean ground beef or pork sausage
- 1 Cup red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 Cup onion, chopped
- 1/2 Cup sliced fresh mushrooms
- 24 Ounces thick-style pasta sauce
- 1 can (2.25-ounce) sliced pitted ripe olives, drained
- 10 slices Land O Lakes® Provolone Cheese
- 2 Eggland's Best Eggs (large), room temperature
- 1 Cup milk, room temperature
- 1 Tablespoon Land O Lakes® Butter, melted
- 1 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
Heat oven to 400°F.
Combine ground beef, bell pepper and onion in 12-inch skillet. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, 6-8 minutes or until onion is softened and beef is browned.
Drain off fat. Stir in mushrooms, pasta sauce and olives.
Spoon mixture into ungreased 13x9-inch baking pan. Top with cheese slices. Place into oven while preparing topping.
Beat eggs in bowl at medium speed, scraping bowl often, until light and lemon-colored.
Add milk and melted butter; continue beating 1 minute.
Stir in flour and salt, whisk until smooth.
Pour mixture over hot filling, spreading to cover filling completely. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
Bake 25-30 minutes or until top is puffed and golden brown. Serve immediately.