4.5
2 ratings

Popover Pizza

September 15, 2020 | 1:10pm
Pop on over for some pizza!
Popover Pizza
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

No pizza oven? No problem! This twist on pizza is a golden popover hiding a flavorful filling of meat, sauce, vegetables and cheese.

Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best.

Ready in
55 m
30 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
315
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound lean ground beef or pork sausage
  • 1 Cup red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 Cup onion, chopped
  • 1/2 Cup sliced fresh mushrooms
  • 24 Ounces thick-style pasta sauce
  • 1 can (2.25-ounce) sliced pitted ripe olives, drained
  • 10 slices Land O Lakes® Provolone Cheese
  • 2 Eggland's Best Eggs (large), room temperature
  • 1 Cup milk, room temperature
  • 1 Tablespoon Land O Lakes® Butter, melted
  • 1 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

Heat oven to 400°F.

Combine ground beef, bell pepper and onion in 12-inch skillet. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, 6-8 minutes or until onion is softened and beef is browned.

Drain off fat. Stir in mushrooms, pasta sauce and olives.

Spoon mixture into ungreased 13x9-inch baking pan. Top with cheese slices. Place into oven while preparing topping.

Beat eggs in bowl at medium speed, scraping bowl often, until light and lemon-colored.

Add milk and melted butter; continue beating 1 minute.

Stir in flour and salt, whisk until smooth.

Pour mixture over hot filling, spreading to cover filling completely. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Bake 25-30 minutes or until top is puffed and golden brown. Serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving315
Total Fat19g30%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated9g46%
Cholesterol80mg27%
Protein19g37%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A138µg15%
Vitamin B121µg58%
Vitamin B60.3mg24.8%
Vitamin C18mg20%
Vitamin D0.6µg4.1%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K10µg8%
Calcium309mg31%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)29µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)56µg14%
Folic acid16µgN/A
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium34mg8%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg30%
Phosphorus290mg41%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium424mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25.5%
Sodium612mg25%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg12.2%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water139gN/A
Zinc3mg27%
