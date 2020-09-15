Heat oven to 400°F.

Combine ground beef, bell pepper and onion in 12-inch skillet. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, 6-8 minutes or until onion is softened and beef is browned.

Drain off fat. Stir in mushrooms, pasta sauce and olives.

Spoon mixture into ungreased 13x9-inch baking pan. Top with cheese slices. Place into oven while preparing topping.

Beat eggs in bowl at medium speed, scraping bowl often, until light and lemon-colored.

Add milk and melted butter; continue beating 1 minute.

Stir in flour and salt, whisk until smooth.

Pour mixture over hot filling, spreading to cover filling completely. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Bake 25-30 minutes or until top is puffed and golden brown. Serve immediately.