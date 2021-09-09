Notes

The sauerkraut mellows beautifully when simmered with the meat. However, you can skip the sauerkraut and instead, make the stew with all fresh cabbage; use 1 small whole head of cabbage. Adjust seasonings with a couple of teaspoons apple cider vinegar, if you like. Smoked turkey or chicken can sub for the ham, if you prefer, but add those along with the sausage near the end of the cooking.

For Dutch Overn Version: Do all the browning in a 4- to 5-quart Dutch oven. Then combine all ingredients (except the sausage) in the Dutch oven, adding an additional ½ cup water. Cover tightly. Bake at 350 degrees, stirring once or twice, until pork is fork-tender, about 1 ½ hours. Add sausage. Bake until sausage is heated through about 15 minutes.