Step 1: In a large bowl, combine 2 cups flour, 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Stir in 2 cups plain yogurt and 1 cup melted unsalted butter until the dough comes together. Turn out onto a floured board; knead gently until very smooth.

Step 2: Cut dough into 16 pieces. Roll each piece into a little ball, then flatten and make a hole in the middle. Fill with a small amount of filling. Gently pinch to close; place seam side down on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Repeat with remaining dough and filling. Brush generously with egg wash (made from 2 egg yolks, lightly whisked with a pinch of salt); sprinkle with 2 tablespoons nigella seeds or sesame seeds.

Step 3: Bake until firm and golden, 15 to 25 minutes. Serve warm or allow to cool.