A typical Turkish breakfast spread includes a bevy of cheese, olives, local honey, fruits and baked goods like pogaca. Traditionally these breakfast buns are made with yeast, but they come together very easily and deliciously when made with a biscuitlike dough leavened with baking powder. They can be round or crescent-shaped, but always have a shiny egg glaze. —Lisa Futterman
Ingredients
For the filling:
- 1/2 Cup feta or white cheese, crumbled
- 3 Tablespoons roughly chopped fresh dill or flat leaf parsley, or a combination
For the dough:
- 2 Cups flour, plus more if needed
- 2 1/2 Teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 2 Cups plain yogurt
- 1 Cup melted unsalted butter
- 2 egg yolks, lightly whisked with a pinch of salt
- 2 Tablespoons nigella seeds or sesame seeds
Directions
For the filling:
Step 1: Heat oven to 350 F. In a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese and 3 tablespoons herbs (roughly chopped fresh dill, flat leaf parsley or a combination). Set aside.
For the dough:
Step 1: In a large bowl, combine 2 cups flour, 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Stir in 2 cups plain yogurt and 1 cup melted unsalted butter until the dough comes together. Turn out onto a floured board; knead gently until very smooth.
Step 2: Cut dough into 16 pieces. Roll each piece into a little ball, then flatten and make a hole in the middle. Fill with a small amount of filling. Gently pinch to close; place seam side down on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Repeat with remaining dough and filling. Brush generously with egg wash (made from 2 egg yolks, lightly whisked with a pinch of salt); sprinkle with 2 tablespoons nigella seeds or sesame seeds.
Step 3: Bake until firm and golden, 15 to 25 minutes. Serve warm or allow to cool.