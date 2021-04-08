Poached eggs are a brunch staple, but don't be intimidated by making them at home. This simple recipe walks you through it. And if you're looking for more egg tips, check out our guide on the 12 essential ways to cook an egg.
Recipe courtesy Ben Grupe of Tempus.
Ingredients
- 4 large eggs, room temperature
- 4 Cups water
- 1/2 Cup apple cider vinegar
- Sea salt and ground black pepper
- Shaved chives, for garnish
Directions
Step 1: In a large pot, combine 4 cups water and 1/2 cup vinegar and bring to a boil.
Step 2: In a swirling motion, stir the pot to create a whirlpool. This will prevent the eggs from sticking to each other.
Step 3: Gently crack the eggs one by one into the water.
Step 4: Reduce heat to a slow simmer, and poach until the whites are completely set, approximately 5 minutes.
Step 5: Remove from water with a slotted spoon and reserve on a paper towel-lined plate.
Step 6: Finish with sea salt, fresh-milled black pepper and shaved chives.