Step 1: In a large pot, combine 4 cups water and 1/2 cup vinegar and bring to a boil.

Step 2: In a swirling motion, stir the pot to create a whirlpool. This will prevent the eggs from sticking to each other.

Step 3: Gently crack the eggs one by one into the water.

Step 4: Reduce heat to a slow simmer, and poach until the whites are completely set, approximately 5 minutes.

Step 5: Remove from water with a slotted spoon and reserve on a paper towel-lined plate.

Step 6: Finish with sea salt, fresh-milled black pepper and shaved chives.