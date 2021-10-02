This recipe was developed to make use of fresh Santa Rosa plums, a tart variety which are too sour to eat straight but are great for baking. This recipe uses brioche bread, but any rich white bread would work equally well.
This recipe is by Erica Penzer Kerekes and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Notes
Chinese five-spice powder is an Asian spice mixture and is available in gourmet markets or spice shops.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound (10 to 12) tart plums, diced
- 1 Cup granulated sugar, divided use
- 1 loaf brioche, preferably a little stale, cut into cubes
- 10 eggs
- 1 quart whole milk
- 2 Cups half and half
- Pinch of salt
- 1/4 Cup Grand Marnier, triple sec or other orange-flavored liqueur
- 1/2 Teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder (see notes)
- 1/2 Cup chopped nuts
- 3 Tablespoons raw sugar
Directions
Step 1: In a bowl, combine 1 pound (10 to 12) diced tart plums with 1/2 cup granulated sugar. Let the plum mixture sit at room temperature for 30 minutes; the sugar will draw the juices out of the fruit and create syrup.
Step 2: On a baking sheet, place 1 loaf stale brioche bread cubes. Bake the brioche briefly, just to dry out a little. Let cool.
Step 3: In a large bowl, beat 10 eggs. Whisk in 1/2 cup granulated sugar, 1 quart milk, 2 cups half and half, a pinch of salt, 1/4 cup Grand Marnier (or triple sec or other orange-flavored liqueur) and 1/2 teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder.
Step 4: Add the brioche bread cubes and 1/2 cup chopped nuts. Mix well, so all the bread is coated with the egg mixture. Pour in the plum mixture with all the syrup that has accumulated and mix again.
Step 5: Let the mixture sit at least 30 minutes, to let the bread absorb the egg mixture and the plum juices.
Step 6: Preheat oven to 400 F. Spray a 9-by-12-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Step 7: Pour the bread mixture into the prepared dish and sprinkle with 3 tablespoons raw sugar. Bake for about 1 hour, or until the center of the pudding wiggles slightly when you shake the pan and the top of the pudding is golden brown.
Step 8: Let cool. Serve at room temperature, with whipped cream if you like.