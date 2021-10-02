Step 1: In a bowl, combine 1 pound (10 to 12) diced tart plums with 1/2 cup granulated sugar. Let the plum mixture sit at room temperature for 30 minutes; the sugar will draw the juices out of the fruit and create syrup.

Step 2: On a baking sheet, place 1 loaf stale brioche bread cubes. Bake the brioche briefly, just to dry out a little. Let cool.

Step 3: In a large bowl, beat 10 eggs. Whisk in 1/2 cup granulated sugar, 1 quart milk, 2 cups half and half, a pinch of salt, 1/4 cup Grand Marnier (or triple sec or other orange-flavored liqueur) and 1/2 teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder.

Step 4: Add the brioche bread cubes and 1/2 cup chopped nuts. Mix well, so all the bread is coated with the egg mixture. Pour in the plum mixture with all the syrup that has accumulated and mix again.

Step 5: Let the mixture sit at least 30 minutes, to let the bread absorb the egg mixture and the plum juices.

Step 6: Preheat oven to 400 F. Spray a 9-by-12-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

Step 7: Pour the bread mixture into the prepared dish and sprinkle with 3 tablespoons raw sugar. Bake for about 1 hour, or until the center of the pudding wiggles slightly when you shake the pan and the top of the pudding is golden brown.

Step 8: Let cool. Serve at room temperature, with whipped cream if you like.