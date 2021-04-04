  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Fattoush Salad

April 4, 2021
A vibrant Lebanese salad
Fattoush Salad recipe - The Daily Meal
P Galanternik D.U./iStock/Getty Images Plus

Leftover pita bread (or fatteh, which means “to crumble” in Arabic) adds a hearty crunch to this classic Middle Eastern salad.

This recipe is by Maureen Abood and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
17 m
15 m
(prepare time)
2 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
263
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
8 Healthy Salad Recipes
The Best Winter Salad Recipes
8 Sensational Spring Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 rounds Lebanese pita
  • 4 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 3 ripe tomatoes, diced
  • 1 English cucumber, diced
  • 1/2 bunch parsley, finely chopped
  • 1/2 Cup olive oil
  • 1/2 Cup pitted Kalamata olives
  • 2 Tablespoons finely chopped mint
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • Juice of 3 lemons
  • Freshly ground pepper

Directions

Step 1: Heat the broiler. Place 2 rounds of Lebanese pita bread on a baking sheet; broil until golden brown, about 2 minutes.

Step 2: Break pita into 1-inch pieces; place in a medium bowl. Add 4 thinly sliced green onions, 3 diced tomatoes, 1 diced English cucumber, 1/2 bunch finely chopped parsley, 1/2 cup olive oil, 1/2 cup olives, 2 tablespoons finely chopped mint, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder, juice of 3 lemons and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

Tags
best recipes
cucumber
middle eastern cuisine
mint
olives
onion
parsley
pita
salad
side dish
tomato
Fattoush Salad
fattoush