April 4, 2021
P Galanternik D.U./iStock/Getty Images Plus
Leftover pita bread (or fatteh, which means “to crumble” in Arabic) adds a hearty crunch to this classic Middle Eastern salad.
This recipe is by Maureen Abood and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 rounds Lebanese pita
- 4 green onions, thinly sliced
- 3 ripe tomatoes, diced
- 1 English cucumber, diced
- 1/2 bunch parsley, finely chopped
- 1/2 Cup olive oil
- 1/2 Cup pitted Kalamata olives
- 2 Tablespoons finely chopped mint
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/8 Teaspoon garlic powder
- Juice of 3 lemons
- Freshly ground pepper
Directions
Step 1: Heat the broiler. Place 2 rounds of Lebanese pita bread on a baking sheet; broil until golden brown, about 2 minutes.
Step 2: Break pita into 1-inch pieces; place in a medium bowl. Add 4 thinly sliced green onions, 3 diced tomatoes, 1 diced English cucumber, 1/2 bunch finely chopped parsley, 1/2 cup olive oil, 1/2 cup olives, 2 tablespoons finely chopped mint, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder, juice of 3 lemons and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Serve immediately.