Step 1: Put 1 (15 inch-long) cedar plank in water to soak while you prepare the grill. Make sure it's fully submerged.

Step 2: Mince half of 1 large bunch of fresh dill. Zest 1 lemon, then squeeze its juice into a small bowl. Add the chopped dill, 1/4 cup olive oil and kosher salt to taste; stir to blend. Set aside.

Step 3: At cooking time, place the plank on the grill, rough side up, for about 3 minutes to heat the smooth side. Turn the board over, and lay down 1 side of salmon (about 2 pounds), the salmon skin-side down on the plank, over direct heat. Season with salt; lay remaining dill atop salmon. Cover the grill.

Step 4: Cook 10 to 15 minutes, or until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the salmon reads 120 F (for wild salmon) or 125 F (for farmed salmon).

Step 5: Remove plank to a platter. Discard dill from atop salmon. Brush salmon with the dill-lemon mixture, reserving some to pass at the table, if desired. Let rest, covered, for 10 minutes before serving.