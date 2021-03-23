The name is translated as "fresh water," but the drink is so much more than simple H20. The basic formula: Use water as your base and add pureed fruit, sugar and a hit of citrus. It's a forgiving recipe and always a refreshing one. This recipe is sweet but not too sugary, the pineapple balanced by herbaceous cilantro and zingy grapefruit. Add 2 ounces of your favorite tequila blanca to your glass to net yourself a sprightly Paloma-like cocktail. —Joseph Hernandez

This recipe is by Joseph Hernandez and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.