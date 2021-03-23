The name is translated as "fresh water," but the drink is so much more than simple H20. The basic formula: Use water as your base and add pureed fruit, sugar and a hit of citrus. It's a forgiving recipe and always a refreshing one. This recipe is sweet but not too sugary, the pineapple balanced by herbaceous cilantro and zingy grapefruit. Add 2 ounces of your favorite tequila blanca to your glass to net yourself a sprightly Paloma-like cocktail. —Joseph Hernandez
This recipe is by Joseph Hernandez and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 whole pineapple, cored and sliced into chunks
- Leaves from 5 stalks of cilantro (about 1/2 cup)
- Juice of 1 grapefruit
- 4 Cups water
- Agave nectar, to taste
Directions
Step 1: In a blender, combine 1 whole pineapple (cored and sliced into chunks), the leaves from 5 stalks of cilantro (about 1/2 cup), the juice of 1 grapefruit and 4 cups water. Pulse until well-blended.
Step 2: With a fine mesh strainer (or strainer lined with cheese cloth), strain mixture into a pitcher or punch bowl. (Blending and straining can be done in two batches.) While I find the juice pleasantly balanced in sweetness, taste the agua fresca and add agave if you want it a little sweeter. Pour over ice.