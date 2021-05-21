Wondering how to have a sunny start to your morning, no matter the weather? Make a batch of these piña colada muffins and get ready for the best day ever.
This recipe is from Lee's Lakeside in Orlando, Florida, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 (18-ounce) box yellow cake mix
- 1 Teaspoon coconut extract
- 1 Teaspoon rum extract
- 1 Cup shredded coconut
- 1 Cup chopped walnuts
- 1 Cup crushed pineapple (drained)
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Using an electric mixer, prepare 1 (18-ounce) box yellow cake mix following package directions. Add 1 teaspoon coconut extract, 1 teaspoon rum extract, 1 cup shredded coconut, 1 cup chopped walnuts and 1 cup drained crushed pineapple. Stir, just to combine, being careful not to overmix batter.
Step 3: Grease muffin pans or line with paper cups. Fill each cup 3/4 full.
Step 4: Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until pick inserted in center comes out dry. Top with icing, powdered sugar, cream cheese, or just enjoy as is.