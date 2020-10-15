  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4
5 ratings

Asian BBQ Mushroom Veggie Steak Burgers

October 15, 2020 | 2:04pm
A nutrient-rich, plant based burger option
Asian Mushroom Veggie Steak Burgers
Courtesy of Cotter Crunch

With tangy Asian BBQ sauce, these delicious, gluten free and vegan mushroom burgers are a great meatless option. Marinating steak usually involves a lot of time, but that’s not the case here. The mushrooms just need a quick toss in the marinade and they’re ready to top the burger buns!

Recipe courtesy of Cotter Crunch.

4
Servings
248
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
The 9 Best Veggie Burger Recipes
5 Trendy Burger Recipes
50 Best Burger Recipes
Ready in
20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)

Ingredients

  • 6 Tablespoons Huy Fong Chili Garlic Sauce or asian chili sauce of choice
  • 1 Tablespoon GF soy sauce (tamari)
  • 2 Teaspoons raw sugar or honey
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh grated ginger
  • 1 Tablespoon sesame oil
  • 2 Tablespoons gluten free BBQ sauce
  • 4 large portabella mushrooms, sliced into "steak strip" pieces
  • oil for the pan
  • 4 Little Northern Bakehouse burger buns
  • Optional toppings: lettuce, hummus, vegan mayo, sprouts, sliced bell peppers, sesame seeds

Directions

Mix the Asian chili sauce, ginger, sugar or honey, oil, and tamari together in a large bowl. Set aside.

Use a damp paper towel to clean the portobello mushroom caps. Remove any discard any stems, then slice the mushroom caps into thin strips.

Heat olive oil in a large nonstick pan over medium to medium high. 

When the oil starts to shimmer, add the mushroom slices (1/3 of the batch at a time) and saute, flipping while cooking, for about 2 minutes or until the mushrooms are coated in oil and begin to soften. (They will shrink quite a bit.) Continue until you have cooked all the mushrooms.

Transfer the sauteed mushroom slices to the chili sauce bowl.

Toss well to combine.

Lightly toast the buns and then schmear one side with vegan sauce of choice (i.e hummus, vegan mayo, etc.).

Place lettuce on the bottom bun, followed by 3-5 slices of the marinated mushroom steaks, sesame seeds, sliced bell pepper, and any extra veggies and sauce (from the bowl) on top. 

Serve immediately. 

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving248
Total Fat8g13%
Sugar13gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Protein8g15%
Carbs36g12%
Vitamin A10µg1%
Vitamin B120.1µg6%
Vitamin B60.3mg20.3%
Vitamin C5mg5%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.4%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium87mg9%
Fiber4g16%
Folate (food)47µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)109µg27%
Folic acid36µgN/A
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium18mg4%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg50%
Phosphorus197mg28%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium630mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.2%
Sodium871mg36%
Sugars, added1gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg30.6%
Water152gN/A
Zinc1mg10%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
bbq sauce
best recipes
burger
grilling
sandwich
mushroom veggie burger
portabella mushrooms