With tangy Asian BBQ sauce, these delicious, gluten free and vegan mushroom burgers are a great meatless option. Marinating steak usually involves a lot of time, but that’s not the case here. The mushrooms just need a quick toss in the marinade and they’re ready to top the burger buns!
Recipe courtesy of Cotter Crunch.
Ingredients
- 6 Tablespoons Huy Fong Chili Garlic Sauce or asian chili sauce of choice
- 1 Tablespoon GF soy sauce (tamari)
- 2 Teaspoons raw sugar or honey
- 1 Tablespoon fresh grated ginger
- 1 Tablespoon sesame oil
- 2 Tablespoons gluten free BBQ sauce
- 4 large portabella mushrooms, sliced into "steak strip" pieces
- oil for the pan
- 4 Little Northern Bakehouse burger buns
- Optional toppings: lettuce, hummus, vegan mayo, sprouts, sliced bell peppers, sesame seeds
Directions
Mix the Asian chili sauce, ginger, sugar or honey, oil, and tamari together in a large bowl. Set aside.
Use a damp paper towel to clean the portobello mushroom caps. Remove any discard any stems, then slice the mushroom caps into thin strips.
Heat olive oil in a large nonstick pan over medium to medium high.
When the oil starts to shimmer, add the mushroom slices (1/3 of the batch at a time) and saute, flipping while cooking, for about 2 minutes or until the mushrooms are coated in oil and begin to soften. (They will shrink quite a bit.) Continue until you have cooked all the mushrooms.
Transfer the sauteed mushroom slices to the chili sauce bowl.
Toss well to combine.
Lightly toast the buns and then schmear one side with vegan sauce of choice (i.e hummus, vegan mayo, etc.).
Place lettuce on the bottom bun, followed by 3-5 slices of the marinated mushroom steaks, sesame seeds, sliced bell pepper, and any extra veggies and sauce (from the bowl) on top.
Serve immediately.