Step 1: Preheat oven to 350F. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray.

Step 2: Roll out 1 can of crescent dough onto a lightly floured surface. Press seams together as you roll it out.

Step 3: Spread 1 cup marinara or pizza sauce evenly over the dough. Top with 1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella, 1 cup pepperoni slices and 1/4 cup diced green peppers.

Step 4: Carefully roll the dough up width-wise (the longest side) and seal the edges. Slice into 1-inch pieces. Place pinwheels on the baking sheet, about 2 inches apart.

Step 5: Bake for 11-13 minutes, until the tops are golden brown.

Step 6: After removing from oven, allow to cool for 5 minutes. Serve with more marinara as dipping sauce.