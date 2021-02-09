These rollups are fun to make and are an appetizer or snack the whole family will love. Get the kids involved by letting them choose and place on their favorite pizza toppings. With the help of refrigerated crescent dough and jarred marinara sauce, these can be made and in the oven in under 15 minutes.
Notes
Additional toppings include: olives, onions, red onion, grilled chicken, etc.
You can make a few different kinds of pinwheels in one batch by splitting the dough into 2-3 sections and putting different toppings on each section.
Ingredients
- 1 can refrigerated crescents
- 1 Cup marinara or pizza sauce, more as needed
- 1 1/2 Cup shredded mozzarella
- 1 Cup pepperoni slices
- 1/4 Cup green peppers, diced
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350F. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray.
Step 2: Roll out 1 can of crescent dough onto a lightly floured surface. Press seams together as you roll it out.
Step 3: Spread 1 cup marinara or pizza sauce evenly over the dough. Top with 1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella, 1 cup pepperoni slices and 1/4 cup diced green peppers.
Step 4: Carefully roll the dough up width-wise (the longest side) and seal the edges. Slice into 1-inch pieces. Place pinwheels on the baking sheet, about 2 inches apart.
Step 5: Bake for 11-13 minutes, until the tops are golden brown.
Step 6: After removing from oven, allow to cool for 5 minutes. Serve with more marinara as dipping sauce.