These bars are a holiday favorite for good reason—they have all the delicious flavor of pecan pie, but in an easy-to-make bar form. This recipe is great for cookie exchanges because you can bake just one pan instead of multiple batches as you do for individual cookies.
This recipe is by McCormick & Co and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
For the spiced crust:
- 2 1/2 Cups flour
- 1/2 Cup confectioners' sugar
- 2 Teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Cup (2 sticks) cold butter, cut into chunks
For the pecan topping:
- 3 eggs
- 1 Cup light corn syrup
- 1 Cup granulated sugar
- 2 Tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 Tablespoon pure vanilla extract
- 2 1/2 Cups coarsely chopped pecans
Directions
For the spiced crust:
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: In a large bowl, mix 2 1/2 cups flour, 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar, 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon and 1/4 teaspoon salt until well blended.
Step 3: Add 1 cup (2 sticks) cold butter, cut into chunks. Beat with electric mixer on medium speed until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
Step 4: Press firmly into an even layer in a foil-lined 13-by-9-inch baking pan.
Step 5: Bake 20 minutes or until golden brown.
For the pecan topping:
Step 1: In a large bowl, mix 3 eggs, 1 cup light corn syrup, 1 cup granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons melted butter and 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract. Mix until well blended. Stir in 2 1/2 cups coarsely chopped pecans.
Step 2: Pour over hot crust. Bake 25 minutes longer or until topping is slightly firm in the center.
Step 3: Cool in pan on wire rack. Cut into bars.