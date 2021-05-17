Starting your morning with a silky smooth cup of coffee is a ritual for some and if you are familiar with pour-over coffee then you know it's regarding as one of the best methods. The pronounced flavors are brought even more to life with this recipe, which uses honey, cinnamon and poached pears in its brew.
Recipe courtesy of Connan Moody of Academy Coffee ATL at Kinship.
Notes
Notes: This beverage is best enjoyed over the cooling process. When it is hot and fresh it will have all of the elements of your coffee with gentle baking spice aromatics from the cinnamon and poached pear. As it cools the cup turns distinctly more cider-like with the sweet florality of the honey and crisp fruit flavors becoming more pronounced. This recipe is made for a Kalita Wave 185 manual brewer.
Ingredients
For the coffee
- 30 Grams Light/Medium roasted coffee, ground medium/coarse (about 5 tablespoons)
- 20 Grams local honey (about 1 heaping tablespoon)
- 2 dashes ground cinnamon
- 1 thinly sliced poached pear (recipe below)
For the poached pears
- 4 small pears
- 2 Cups Simple syrup
- 2 Tablespoons local honey
- 1/2 bottle of sweet white wine or desert wine
- 2 drops vanilla extract
- 3 cinnamon sticks
- 1/2 Teaspoon cardamom
- 2 cloves
- 2 pods star anise
- 1 pinch kosher salt
Directions
For the coffee
Step 1: Heat water to 195-205 degrees Fahrenheit.
Step 2: Prewet your filter and heat the glass catcher. Pour out remaining water before starting your brewing.
Step 3: In the base of the glass catcher add 20 grams of honey (about 1 heaping tablespoons).
Step 4: After you have ground your 30 grams of coffee (about 5 tablespoons), add your two dashes of cinnamon and make sure it is evenly distributed by gently shaking the coffee.
Step 5: Add coffee to the Kalita and give a gentle shake to make sure you have an even coffee bed.
Step 6: Thinly slice 3 pieces of poached pear and keep them nearby.
Step 7: Pour roughly 60 grams (60 milliliters) of water into the coffee making sure that all grounds are evenly wet and let bloom for 30 seconds.
Step 8: Add the 3 slices of pear to the coffee after the bloom and continue with your pour over.
Step 9: You will do 3 stages of water each time adding roughly 150 grams (150 milliliters) of water and letting drain for 10-15 seconds in-between pulses. Let drain fully and enjoy your pear cider pour over.
For the poached pears
Step 1: Add 2 cups Simple syrup, 2 tablespoons honey, 1/2 bottle of wine, 2 drops vanilla extract, 3 cinnamon sticks, 1/2 teaspoon cardamom, 2 cloves, 2 pods star anise 1 pinch kosher salt to large sauce pan and heat until thoroughly incorporated.
Step 2: Add 4 small pears and simmer for 15 minutes.
Step 3: Remove from heat and let cool.
Step 4: Store in an airtight container in the fridge.