Step 1: Heat water to 195-205 degrees Fahrenheit.

Step 2: Prewet your filter and heat the glass catcher. Pour out remaining water before starting your brewing.

Step 3: In the base of the glass catcher add 20 grams of honey (about 1 heaping tablespoons).

Step 4: After you have ground your 30 grams of coffee (about 5 tablespoons), add your two dashes of cinnamon and make sure it is evenly distributed by gently shaking the coffee.

Step 5: Add coffee to the Kalita and give a gentle shake to make sure you have an even coffee bed.

Step 6: Thinly slice 3 pieces of poached pear and keep them nearby.

Step 7: Pour roughly 60 grams (60 milliliters) of water into the coffee making sure that all grounds are evenly wet and let bloom for 30 seconds.

Step 8: Add the 3 slices of pear to the coffee after the bloom and continue with your pour over.

Step 9: You will do 3 stages of water each time adding roughly 150 grams (150 milliliters) of water and letting drain for 10-15 seconds in-between pulses. Let drain fully and enjoy your pear cider pour over.