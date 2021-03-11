Step 1: In a large bowl, mix 2 jars (12.5 ounces each) creamy peanut butter, 4 cups confectioners' sugar and 1/4 pound (8 tablespoons) butter. The batter should be creamy, but thick. If not thick enough, gradually add a little more confectioners' sugar. This batter must be refrigerated for at least 2 hours before working with it, and preferably a day ahead.

Step 2: Once the batter is chilled, take small amounts out of the fridge, and roll into small balls and shape into eggs. Store the eggs in a plastic container in layers that are separated by waxed paper. Freeze. When eggs are completely frozen, take a few out at a time to dip into chocolate.

Step 3: To melt the chocolate, place 1 cup chocolate wafers into a small bowl (glass, not plastic) with 1 teaspoon vegetable oil. The oil adds a little shine to the chocolate. Melt in the microwave slowly in 45-second increments, until completely melted. Dip frozen eggs, a few at a time, into the chocolate.

Step 4: After dipping, drizzle the eggs with melted peanut butter wafers (melted in the same manner as the chocolate). Let cool on a waxed-paper-lined cookie sheet in a cool place. The chocolate should set almost immediately if the eggs were frozen before dipping. Store in plastic containers either in the refrigerator or in the freezer until ready to use.