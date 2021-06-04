Nothing says summer like the classic combo of ripe tomato and sweet basil. If fresh cherry or plum tomatoes aren't available, this pasta still tastes amazing with the canned variety.
This recipe is adapted from Angelo Elia, chef and owner of Casa d' Angelo in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Notes
Chef Angelo Elia uses canned cherry tomatoes (Pomodorini di Collina). You can also use canned diced tomatoes or fresh cherry or plum tomatoes that you squeeze through your fingers to break up before adding to the pan.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 large clove garlic, peeled and crushed
- 2 (14-ounce) cans Italian tomatoes or fresh cherry or plum tomatoes (see notes)
- 3 large basil leaves plus 1 tablespoon chopped basil, for garnish
- Kosher salt and fresh-ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 Pound pasta of your choice
- 2 Tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
Step 1: Cook 1 pound of pasta according to package directions, drain and set aside.
Step 2: In a non-reactive skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil. Add 1 large peeled and crushed garlic and cook until just turning brown.
Step 3: Add 2 (14-ounce) cans Italian tomatoes, 3 whole basil leaves, salt and pepper and cook about 5 minutes, stirring periodically with a wooden spoon, until thickened into a sauce. Crush the tomatoes with the back of the spoon and cook until sauce is thick again.
Step 4: Add cooked pasta to the pan and use tongs to toss together. Serve topped with 1 tablespoon chopped basil and 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese.