




Passover Yum Balls

March 7, 2021
Delicious right from the freezer
Fotosr52/Shutterstock

This is a wonderful way to use up stale sponge cake. Bubby never liked to throw anything out so I'm sure she would have approved! —Norene Gilletz

This recipe was adapted from "The NEW Food Processor Bible" by Norene Gilletz (Whitecap Books, 2011) and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
15 m

(prepare time)


12
Servings
Notes

Variation: Instead of sponge cake, substitute macaroons.

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups almonds or hazelnuts
  • 4 Cups stale Passover sponge cake, cut in chunks
  • 2 Cups Passover icing sugar
  • 3 Tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/4 Cup pareve margarine
  • 1/4 Cup non-dairy creamer
  • 2 Tablespoons Passover chocolate liqueur or wine

Directions

Step 1: Insert steel blade in food processor bowl. Process 2 cups almonds or hazelnuts until finely ground, about 30 seconds. Empty bowl.

Step 2: Process 4 cups stale Passover sponge cake chunks until finely ground, about 30 seconds. Measure 4 cups.

Step 3: Process 2 cups Passover icing sugar with 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder, 1/4 cup pareve margarine, 1/4 cup non-dairy creamer and 2 tablespoons Passover chocolate liqueur (or wine) until blended, about 15 to 20 seconds. Add the cake crumbs and 1/2 cup of the ground nuts; process until well mixed.

Step 4: Roll mixture into 1-inch balls. Roll in reserved ground nuts. Place on parchment-lined cookie sheets and refrigerate or freeze until firm. Serve in paper cups.

