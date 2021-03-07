  1. Home
Passover Teriyaki Sauce

March 7, 2021
Delicious on meat, poultry or vegetables
New Africa/Shutterstock

Make your own Passover-approved teriyaki sauce. It does double duty as both a sauce and marinade, and is so delicious for dipping homemade brisket egg rolls.

This recipe is adapted from "Passover Made Easy" by Leah Schapira and Victoria Dwek (Artscroll, 2013) and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
10 m
5 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
34
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup water
  • 1/4 Cup imitation soy sauce
  • 3 Tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 minced garlic clove
  • 2 Tablespoons potato starch

Directions

Step 1: In a saucepan over medium-high heat, combine 1 cup water, 1/4 cup imitation soy sauce, 3 tablespoons brown sugar and 1 minced garlic clove. Bring to a boil.

Step 2: Dissolve 2 tablespoons potato starch in cold water. Add to mixture and cook until thickened.

