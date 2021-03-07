March 7, 2021
New Africa/Shutterstock
Make your own Passover-approved teriyaki sauce. It does double duty as both a sauce and marinade, and is so delicious for dipping homemade brisket egg rolls.
This recipe is adapted from "Passover Made Easy" by Leah Schapira and Victoria Dwek (Artscroll, 2013) and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup water
- 1/4 Cup imitation soy sauce
- 3 Tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 minced garlic clove
- 2 Tablespoons potato starch
Directions
Step 1: In a saucepan over medium-high heat, combine 1 cup water, 1/4 cup imitation soy sauce, 3 tablespoons brown sugar and 1 minced garlic clove. Bring to a boil.
Step 2: Dissolve 2 tablespoons potato starch in cold water. Add to mixture and cook until thickened.