Pan con tomate is as good as a summer dish can get. The Catalan-style appetizer is typically made with only five ingredients — olive oil, salt, bread, tomato and garlic — and requires minimal preparation. This recipe provides guidance rather than exact measurements so you can customize the dish to your liking.
This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originally published in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 3 Tablespoons olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, sliced
- 1 baguette
- 1 ripe tomato
- Flaky salt, such as Maldon (to taste)
Directions
Step 1: Pour 3 tablespoons olive oil into a small bowl. Slice two cloves garlic and stir in.
Step 2: Slice 1 baguette in half the long way; open. Brush cut sides lightly with the flavored olive oil.
Step 3: Set bread on a broiler rack. Slide under a hot broiler until golden brown, about 2 minutes.
Step 4: Slice 1 tomato in half along its equator. Rub cut side of tomato against toasted faces of the baguette, covering it with pale red pulp. Best to do this with the strong hand and furrowed brow of a Barcelona waiter.
Step 5: Drizzle bread with more garlic oil. Sprinkle with salt. Slice on the diagonal into 1-inch-wide wedges. Enjoy plain or topped with ham, cheese or sausage.