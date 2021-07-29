Pa-tot-as Bravas

If you spend any time on Pinterest, you're probably familiar with totchos — Tater Tot nachos. Well, think of this as a classy version. Inspired by Spanish patatas bravas, a dish of fried potatoes smothered in an earthy, spicy paprika sauce, this recipe also incorporates crumbly Mexican chorizo for added texture and kick. Rather than go through the trouble of double-frying potatoes (which can get messy), frozen tots get the job done.
This recipe is by Joseph Hernandez and was originally published in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 bag (16 ounces) frozen Tater Tots
- Kosher salt
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 small yellow onion, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 8 Ounces Mexican chorizo
- 1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
- 1 Tablespoon smoked Spanish paprika
- 1 Tablespoon favorite hot sauce (even fast food packets, if you've got 'em)
- Mayonnaise or sour cream, optional
- Handful of chopped fresh parsley, optional
Directions
Step 1: Heat the oven to 425F. Arrange 1 bag frozen tots on a rimmed baking sheet in an even layer; bake until crisp, 20-25 minutes. (If you want to go crispier — who doesn't? — add 5 minutes to the cooking time). Remove pan from the oven; season with a pinch or two of salt.
Step 2: Meanwhile, for the sauce, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add 1/2 chopped onion and 3 cloves minced garlic; cook for a few minutes. Add 8 ounces chorizo; cook, stirring occasionally and breaking it up, until cooked through.
Step 3: Add 1 can tomato sauce, 1 tablespoon paprika and 1 tablespoon hot sauce, stirring to combine. Allow the sauce to simmer for a few more minutes before removing from heat. Taste the sauce; season with salt, if desired.
Step 4: Arrange the hot tots on a plate; messily drizzle the spicy tomato sauce mixture over them. Top with dollops of mayo or sour cream, and parsley, if using. Serve.