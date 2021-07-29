Pa-tot-as Bravas

Step 1: Heat the oven to 425F. Arrange 1 bag frozen tots on a rimmed baking sheet in an even layer; bake until crisp, 20-25 minutes. (If you want to go crispier — who doesn't? — add 5 minutes to the cooking time). Remove pan from the oven; season with a pinch or two of salt.

Step 2: Meanwhile, for the sauce, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add 1/2 chopped onion and 3 cloves minced garlic; cook for a few minutes. Add 8 ounces chorizo; cook, stirring occasionally and breaking it up, until cooked through.

Step 3: Add 1 can tomato sauce, 1 tablespoon paprika and 1 tablespoon hot sauce, stirring to combine. Allow the sauce to simmer for a few more minutes before removing from heat. Taste the sauce; season with salt, if desired.

Step 4: Arrange the hot tots on a plate; messily drizzle the spicy tomato sauce mixture over them. Top with dollops of mayo or sour cream, and parsley, if using. Serve.