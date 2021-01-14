Preheat oven to 425F.

Using either a rolling pin, a meat tenderizer or your own fist, pound the chicken breasts to an even thickness of about 3/4 inch.

Place chicken breasts on a sheet tray and drizzle approximately one teaspoon of olive oil on each side of the chicken breasts and rub in with your fingers.

Mix the seasonings together in a small bowl.

Season the chicken evenly on both sides.

Bake for about 20 minutes, until the chicken's internal temperature reaches 160F.

Remove from the oven and let the chicken rest. During this time the internal temperature should continue to rise until 165F.

Slice and enjoy.