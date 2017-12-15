  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Our current obsession: entrée salads
Spinach, Pear, Dried Cranberry and Maple Glazed Walnut Salad with Warm Bacon Vinaigrette
Dec 15, 2017 | 4:00 pm
By
Salad
Anolon

With all the heavy winter dishes this season, sometimes you need a little bit of a break. This spinach salad is the perfect solution. The maple glazed walnuts and the warm bacon vinaigrette make this a special salad, perfect for company or just an evening in from the bitter cold outside.

By Anolon® Gourmet Cookware

4
Servings
1086
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

Glazed Walnuts

  • 2 Cups walnuts
  • 1/2 Cup maple syrup
  • 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/8 Teaspoon kosher salt

Vinaigrette

  • 4 pieces thick-cut bacon, cut into pieces
  • 1/4 Cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 3 medium sized shallots, minced
  • 1 medium sized garlic clove, minced
  • 1 Teaspoon dark brown sugar
  • 1/4 Cup balsamic vinegar
  • salt and pepper to taste

Salad

  • 1 Pound baby spinach greens
  • 2 medium sized pears, cored and sliced thin
  • 1/2 Cup dried cranberries

Directions

Glazed Walnuts

Vinaigrette

Salad

1. Make the glazed walnuts by placing the walnuts, maple syrup, salt and cinnamon in a large skillet and cooking over medium high heat until the maple syrup has reduced and nuts are coated and sticky, about 3 to 5 minutes. Pour the walnuts onto a baking sheet and spread apart (careful, it’s hot!) into a single layer. Let cool.

2. Make the vinaigrette by cooking the bacon in a medium sized Anolon® Nouvelle Copper Stainless Steel skillet until crisp and the fat has rendered. Remove the bacon from the pan to a plate lined with paper towels. Leave the fat in the pan and add the olive oil, shallots, garlic and brown sugar to the pan and cook for 1 minutes over low heat, stirring frequently. Pour into a measuring cup or small bowl and stir in the balsamic vinegar. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.

3. Assemble the salad by placing the spinach greens, pear slices, dried cranberries in the Anolon® salad bowl. Sprinkle the glazed walnuts on top and the crisp bacon. Drizzle and toss with the warm vinaigrette and serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
21g
30%
Sugar
80g
89%
Saturated Fat
12g
50%
Carbohydrate, by difference
208g
100%
Protein
23g
50%
Vitamin A, RAE
5µg
1%
Vitamin B-6
2mg
100%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
4µg
4%
Calcium, Ca
337mg
34%
Choline, total
26mg
6%
Copper, Cu
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
8g
32%
Folate, total
256µg
64%
Iron, Fe
11mg
61%
Magnesium, Mg
154mg
48%
Manganese, Mn
4mg
100%
Niacin
16mg
100%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
450mg
64%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
26µg
47%
Sodium, Na
887mg
59%
Thiamin
1mg
91%
Water
33g
1%
Zinc, Zn
3mg
38%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
Tags
salad
walnuts
bacon