Orange Pecan Ice Box Cookies

February 18, 2021
Marie Carlson's delicate, old-fashioned cookies add a graceful touch to dessert trays at home. Carlson, who received an honorable mention in the 2002 contest for this recipe, said she remembers her mother greeting her with the delicate bars after school in the 1940s.
- Chilling time: 8 hours
- Yield: 3 dozen cookies
Ingredients
- 2 sticks (1 cup) butter
- 1/2 Cup each: granulated sugar, light brown sugar
- 1 egg
- 2 Tablespoons orange juice
- 1 Tablespoon orange zest
- 23/4 Cups flour
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 Cup chopped pecans
Directions
1. Beat butter and granulated sugar in bowl of electric mixer until light, about 3 minutes. Beat in brown sugar, egg, orange juice and zest on medium speed; stir in flour and baking soda. Stir in nuts; shape into two 9-by-21/2-inch bars; wrap in plastic wrap. Chill 8 hours.
2. Heat oven to 350 degrees; cut bars into thin slices. Place on lightly greased baking sheets; bake until edges begin to brown, about 10 minutes. Cool on wire racks.