  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4
1 rating

Orange Pecan Ice Box Cookies

February 18, 2021

Marie Carlson's delicate, old-fashioned cookies add a graceful touch to dessert trays at home. Carlson, who received an honorable mention in the 2002 contest for this recipe, said she remembers her mother greeting her with the delicate bars after school in the 1940s.

  • Chilling time: 8 hours
  • Yield: 3 dozen cookies
30 m
(prepare time)
10 m per batch
(cook time)
1244
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
9 Creative Pecan Cookie Recipes
Best Back-of-the-Box Recipes
18 Better-Than-Boxed Cake Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 sticks (1 cup) butter
  • 1/2 Cup each: granulated sugar, light brown sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 2 Tablespoons orange juice
  • 1 Tablespoon orange zest
  • 23/4 Cups flour
  • 1 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 Cup chopped pecans

Directions

1. Beat butter and granulated sugar in bowl of electric mixer until light, about 3 minutes. Beat in brown sugar, egg, orange juice and zest on medium speed; stir in flour and baking soda. Stir in nuts; shape into two 9-by-21/2-inch bars; wrap in plastic wrap. Chill 8 hours.

2. Heat oven to 350 degrees; cut bars into thin slices. Place on lightly greased baking sheets; bake until edges begin to brown, about 10 minutes. Cool on wire racks.

Tags
best recipes