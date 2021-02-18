Orange Pecan Ice Box Cookies

1. Beat butter and granulated sugar in bowl of electric mixer until light, about 3 minutes. Beat in brown sugar, egg, orange juice and zest on medium speed; stir in flour and baking soda. Stir in nuts; shape into two 9-by-21/2-inch bars; wrap in plastic wrap. Chill 8 hours.

2. Heat oven to 350 degrees; cut bars into thin slices. Place on lightly greased baking sheets; bake until edges begin to brown, about 10 minutes. Cool on wire racks.