4.5
2 ratings

Orange Blossom Salmon

July 30, 2021 | 9:44pm
Your new favorite salmon recipe
Joe Cavaretta/Sun Sentinel

This easy salmon recipe is light yet satisfying, making it the perfect simple supper. A triple dose of orange—juice, zest and marmalade—brightens up grilled salmon fillets and melds perfectly with capers, white wine and a touch cream.

This recipe is adapted from Doris Market and was originally published in the Capital Gazette.

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
614
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 oranges
  • 2 Tablespoons orange marmalade
  • 1/2 Cup white wine
  • 2 Tablespoons minced shallots
  • 1 Tablespoon capers
  • 1/2 Cup heavy cream
  • 4 Ounces (1 stick) unsalted butter
  • Salt and white pepper, to taste
  • 6 (6-ounce) salmon fillets, grilled or baked
  • 2 Tablespoons diced tomato
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh chopped chives

Directions

Step 1: Zest 1 orange (producing about 2 teaspoons of zest). Juice 2 oranges (producing about 3/4 cup juice). Set aside.

Step 2: In a medium sauce pan over medium high heat, combine orange zest, orange juice, 2 tablespoons marmalade, 1/2 cup white wine, 2 tablespoons minced shallots and 1 tablespoon capers. Reduce liquid until thick and syrupy.

Step 3: Reduce heat to low, and add 1/2 cup heavy cream. Whisk in 4 ounces (1 stick) unsalted butter, 1 tablespoon at a time. Butter emulsifies the sauce by adding it slowly while continuously whisking, creating a silky, smooth texture. Do not allow the sauce to boil. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Step 4: To serve, place 6 (6-ounce) grilled or baked salmon fillets on plates. Top with the sauce and garnish with 2 tablespoons diced tomato and 1 tablespoon fresh chopped chives.

