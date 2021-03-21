Step 1: Cook 1 cup rice according to package directions and keep in pot, covered with the heat off.

Step 2: In a heat-resistant bowl, whisk 3 eggs, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1/2 cup sugar until frothy.

Step 3: In a small saucepan, heat 2 cups milk until you see little bubbles appear around the end. Turn off the heat and ladle the hot milk slowly into the eggs while whisking vigorously. After the second ladle, you should be able to add all the milk, and then transfer the mixture to the rice pot.

Step 4: Turn the heat back onto high and let the mixture thicken and begin to boil, stirring constantly. Turn off the heat and add raisins or any other fruit you like.

Step 5: Cool completely and serve. Sprinkle cinnamon on top, if desired.