You just don't see rice pudding like you used to, but it's so simple and creamy good! Of course, it is easier to just open up a prepackaged container from the grocery store, but what fun is that? What I love about rice pudding is that everything you need for it is in the refrigerator and pantry already and once you know how to make a custard, you get to customize it any way you want.
This recipe is by Lori Edmonds and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup dry rice
- 3 eggs
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 2 Cups milk
- Raisins, cinnamon (optional)
Directions
Step 1: Cook 1 cup rice according to package directions and keep in pot, covered with the heat off.
Step 2: In a heat-resistant bowl, whisk 3 eggs, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1/2 cup sugar until frothy.
Step 3: In a small saucepan, heat 2 cups milk until you see little bubbles appear around the end. Turn off the heat and ladle the hot milk slowly into the eggs while whisking vigorously. After the second ladle, you should be able to add all the milk, and then transfer the mixture to the rice pot.
Step 4: Turn the heat back onto high and let the mixture thicken and begin to boil, stirring constantly. Turn off the heat and add raisins or any other fruit you like.
Step 5: Cool completely and serve. Sprinkle cinnamon on top, if desired.