Oaxaca Colada

July 9, 2021
A refreshing twist on a classic
While the original pina colada cocktail recipe was born at the Caribe Hilton, this unique shaken — not blended — twist is the invention of a sister property. Mezcal takes the place of rum while banana liqueur boosts the tropical flavors of the traditional coconut and lime. — Recipe courtesy of Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1
Servings
187
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Ounce Banhez Mezcal or mezcal of choice
  • 3/4 Ounces Coco Lopez (cream of coconut)
  • 3/4 Ounces lime juice
  • 1/4 Ounce Crème de Banana
  • 2 dashes Angostura Bitters
  • Banana slice, for garnish

Directions

Step 1: Fill a shaker with ice and add 1 1/2 ounces mezcal, 3/4 ounce cream of coconut, 3/4 ounce lime juice, 1/4 ounce banana liqueur, and 2 dashes bitters. Shake until well-chilled.

Step 2: Strain into a chilled coupe glass.

Step 3: Garnish with a banana slice.

