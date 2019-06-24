  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Noodles & Company's Zoodles and Asparagus with Lemon Cream Sauce

This low-carb dish is vegetarian and delicious
Zoodles and Asparagus wth Lemon Cream Sauce
This new vegetarian dish from Noodles & Company is loaded with fresh veggies and topped with a delicious lemon cream sauce. Use pre-made zoodles or prepare your own using Chef Graff's hack to avoid watery zoodles.

Ready in
30 m
20 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
2063
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the lemon cream sauce

  • 3 Tablespoons butter
  • 2 shallots, minced
  • 18 Ounces heavy whipping cream
  • Zest from 1 lemon
  • Juice from 1 lemon
  • 1 Ounce parsley, chopped
  • salt & pepper, to taste
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 Ounces asparagus, blanched and roughly chopped
  • 1 1/2 Ounce zucchini, roasted and roughly chopped
  • 2 Ounces roma tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 Ounce vegetable broth
  • 1/2 Cup lemon cream sauce
  • 10 Ounces zucchini noodles
  • 2 Tablespoons breadcrumbs
  • 1 Teaspoon fresh parsley

Directions

For the lemon cream sauce

Heat butter in a pan, add shallots and saute until fragrant.

Add cream and lemon zest and simmer until thickened.

Remove from heat an add lemon juice and parsley. Stir to combine and season to taste.

Heat olive oil in pan. When shimmering, add asparagus, roasted zucchini and tomatoes. Saute for a few minutes.

Add vegetable broth, toss and reduce to au sec.

Add lemon cream sauce and toss to mix. Cook until heated and the sauce bubbles slightly around edges. Remove from heat.

Add the zucchini noodles and toss to coat in the sauce. Cook for 20 seconds.

Use a spatula to bring vegetables to the top of the dish and transfer to a bowl to serve.

Garnish with breadcrumbs and parsley.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving2063
Total Fat162g100%
Sugar21gN/A
Saturated88g100%
Cholesterol629mg100%
Protein35g69%
Carbs135g45%
Vitamin A503µg56%
Vitamin B120.6µg24.1%
Vitamin B60.7mg52.1%
Vitamin C65mg72%
Vitamin D1µg8%
Vitamin E4mg29%
Vitamin K271µg100%
Calcium2446mg100%
Fiber10g41%
Folate (food)119µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)612µg100%
Folic acid290µgN/A
Iron9mg49%
Magnesium125mg30%
Monounsaturated23gN/A
Niacin (B3)13mg83%
Phosphorus478mg68%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium1205mg26%
Riboflavin (B2)0.8mg62.1%
Sodium1679mg70%
Thiamin (B1)2mg100%
Trans0.8gN/A
Zinc4mg33%
Tags
best recipes
pasta
vegetarian
zoodles
keto