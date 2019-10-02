Noodles & Company now offers "caulifloodles" which are cauliflower-infused rigatoni noodles jam-packed with a full serving of veggies. You can substitute caulifloodles in any pasta dish, or get them in tossed in this light, creamy sauce and then topped with a plethora of vegetables.
Ingredients
For the Sauce
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 1/4 Cup yellow onion, diced
- 3 Tablespoons white wine
- 1 Cup half & half
- 1 Tablespoon garlic, minced
- 2 Teaspoons chicken base
- 1/2 Teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- pepper, to taste
- 2 Tablespoons cold water
- 1 Teaspoon corn starch
For the dish
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 8 Ounces cooked cauliflower rigatoni (or regular rigatoni)
- 11/2 Ounces zucchini, roasted
- 1 Ounce mushrooms
- 2 Ounces vegetable broth
- 3 Ounces onion cream sauce
- 1/4 Ounce baby spinach
- 2 Tablespoons MontAmore cheese (or parmesan)
- 1 Teaspoon parsley
Directions
For the Sauce
Add butter to a medium saucepan and heat on medium-high heat. Add onions and saute until translucent.
Deglaze the pan with wine and simmer for one more minute.
Add half & half, garlic, chicken base, onion powder, salt and pepper. Simmer for 5 minutes.
In a small cup, mix the cold water and cornstarch. Add the slurry to the sauce and simmer until thickened.
Remove from heat and serve hot.
For the dish
Heat olive oil in a medium saucepan. Add rigatoni, zucchini and mushrooms. Saute until tender.
Add vegetable broth and simmer until the broth evaporates.
Toss in onion cream sauce and remove from heat. Add baby spinach, cheese and garnish with parsley.