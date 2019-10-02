Add butter to a medium saucepan and heat on medium-high heat. Add onions and saute until translucent.

Deglaze the pan with wine and simmer for one more minute.

Add half & half, garlic, chicken base, onion powder, salt and pepper. Simmer for 5 minutes.

In a small cup, mix the cold water and cornstarch. Add the slurry to the sauce and simmer until thickened.

Remove from heat and serve hot.