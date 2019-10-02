  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Noodles & Company's Light Onion Cream Sauce

Whip this sauce up in just a few minutes
Light Onion Cream Sauce
Jacqui Wedewer

Noodles & Company now offers "caulifloodles" which are cauliflower-infused rigatoni noodles jam-packed with a full serving of veggies. You can substitute caulifloodles in any pasta dish, or get them in tossed in this light, creamy sauce and then topped with a plethora of vegetables.

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
978
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the Sauce

  • 1 Tablespoon butter
  • 1/4 Cup yellow onion, diced
  • 3 Tablespoons white wine
  • 1 Cup half & half
  • 1 Tablespoon garlic, minced
  • 2 Teaspoons chicken base
  • 1/2 Teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • pepper, to taste
  • 2 Tablespoons cold water
  • 1 Teaspoon corn starch

For the dish

  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 8 Ounces cooked cauliflower rigatoni (or regular rigatoni)
  • 11/2 Ounces zucchini, roasted
  • 1 Ounce mushrooms
  • 2 Ounces vegetable broth
  • 3 Ounces onion cream sauce
  • 1/4 Ounce baby spinach
  • 2 Tablespoons MontAmore cheese (or parmesan)
  • 1 Teaspoon parsley

Directions

For the Sauce

Add butter to a medium saucepan and heat on medium-high heat. Add onions and saute until translucent.

Deglaze the pan with wine and simmer for one more minute.

Add half & half, garlic, chicken base, onion powder, salt and pepper. Simmer for 5 minutes.

In a small cup, mix the cold water and cornstarch. Add the slurry to the sauce and simmer until thickened.

Remove from heat and serve hot.

For the dish

Heat olive oil in a medium saucepan. Add rigatoni, zucchini and mushrooms. Saute until tender.

Add vegetable broth and simmer until the broth evaporates.

Toss in onion cream sauce and remove from heat. Add baby spinach, cheese and garnish with parsley.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving978
Total Fat50g78%
Sugar14gN/A
Saturated27g100%
Cholesterol135mg45%
Protein25g51%
Carbs103g34%
Vitamin A409µg45%
Vitamin B120.6µg26.2%
Vitamin B60.5mg36.4%
Vitamin C21mg24%
Vitamin D30IU100%
Vitamin E2mg16%
Vitamin K42µg35%
Calcium328mg33%
Fiber6g22%
Folate (food)64µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)64µg16%
Iron3mg14%
Magnesium107mg25%
Monounsaturated16gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg19%
Phosphorus495mg71%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium817mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg39.9%
Sodium1167mg49%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg19.3%
Trans0.4gN/A
Zinc3mg30%
