No Ingredient Left Behind Cookies

Daniel Barnett won an honorable mention for these cookies in 2007. He credited his son Jake and his son's buddies for helping him fine-tune the recipe.
- Yield: 3 dozen cookies
Ingredients
- 3/4 Cups each: white flour, whole-wheat flour
- 2 Tablespoons flaxseed, ground in a blender to meal
- Grated zest of 1 orange
- 11/2 Teaspoons cinnamon
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 rounded teaspoon instant coffee
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- 2 sticks (1 cup) butter, softened
- 1 Cup packed brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 Cup assorted baking chips and baking candy, see note
- 3/4 Cups butterscotch chips
- 1/4 Cup chopped chocolate-covered espresso beans
- 1/2 Cup each, chopped: walnuts, macadamia nuts
- 11/2 Cups each: quick oats, old-fashioned oats
Directions
1. Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Stir together the flours, flaxseed, orange zest, cinnamon, baking soda and salt in a large bowl; set aside. Place the instant coffee in a small bowl; add vanilla. Stir until combined; set aside.
2. Cream the butter and brown sugar in a large bowl with a mixer on medium speed until light and creamy, about 3 minutes. Mix in the eggs, one at a time, beating until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Mix in the dry ingredients just until mixed. Stir in the chips and espresso beans, dissolved coffee and the nuts. Stir in the oatmeal, 1 cup at a time.
3. Form into rounded 1-inch balls on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake until firm and light brown, about 11 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
Note: Mix any of the following: semi-sweet chocolate, mint, caramel swirl, white chocolate, raspberry, cappuccino or peanut butter chips, or chocolate candy bar bits.