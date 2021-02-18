  1. Home
4
1 rating

No Ingredient Left Behind Cookies

February 18, 2021

Daniel Barnett won an honorable mention for these cookies in 2007. He credited his son Jake and his son's buddies for helping him fine-tune the recipe.

  • Yield: 3 dozen cookies
35 m
(prepare time)
11 m per batch
(cook time)
1529
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3/4 Cups each: white flour, whole-wheat flour
  • 2 Tablespoons flaxseed, ground in a blender to meal
  • Grated zest of 1 orange
  • 11/2 Teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 rounded teaspoon instant coffee
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 sticks (1 cup) butter, softened
  • 1 Cup packed brown sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 Cup assorted baking chips and baking candy, see note
  • 3/4 Cups butterscotch chips
  • 1/4 Cup chopped chocolate-covered espresso beans
  • 1/2 Cup each, chopped: walnuts, macadamia nuts
  • 11/2 Cups each: quick oats, old-fashioned oats

Directions

1. Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Stir together the flours, flaxseed, orange zest, cinnamon, baking soda and salt in a large bowl; set aside. Place the instant coffee in a small bowl; add vanilla. Stir until combined; set aside.

2. Cream the butter and brown sugar in a large bowl with a mixer on medium speed until light and creamy, about 3 minutes. Mix in the eggs, one at a time, beating until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Mix in the dry ingredients just until mixed. Stir in the chips and espresso beans, dissolved coffee and the nuts. Stir in the oatmeal, 1 cup at a time.

3. Form into rounded 1-inch balls on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake until firm and light brown, about 11 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

Note: Mix any of the following: semi-sweet chocolate, mint, caramel swirl, white chocolate, raspberry, cappuccino or peanut butter chips, or chocolate candy bar bits.

