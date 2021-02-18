No Ingredient Left Behind Cookies

1. Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Stir together the flours, flaxseed, orange zest, cinnamon, baking soda and salt in a large bowl; set aside. Place the instant coffee in a small bowl; add vanilla. Stir until combined; set aside.

2. Cream the butter and brown sugar in a large bowl with a mixer on medium speed until light and creamy, about 3 minutes. Mix in the eggs, one at a time, beating until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Mix in the dry ingredients just until mixed. Stir in the chips and espresso beans, dissolved coffee and the nuts. Stir in the oatmeal, 1 cup at a time.

3. Form into rounded 1-inch balls on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake until firm and light brown, about 11 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

Note: Mix any of the following: semi-sweet chocolate, mint, caramel swirl, white chocolate, raspberry, cappuccino or peanut butter chips, or chocolate candy bar bits.