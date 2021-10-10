This cozy soup nourishes the soul but still manages to be good for you. It's also very simple to make, and if the recipe is too large for your household, the cream-less soup freezes well.
This recipe is from The Mermaid Bar inside Neiman Marcus in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This recipe was originaly published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 Teaspoon canola oil
- 1 large yellow onion, diced
- 5 stalks celery, diced
- 1 Tablespoon minced garlic
- 4 quarts vegetable stock
- 2 heads cauliflower, cut into medium florets
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Fresh chopped parsley, for garnish
Directions
Step 1: Using a large sauce pan over medium heat, heat 1 teaspoon canola oil. Sauté 1 large diced yellow onion and 5 stalks celery until soft.
Step 2: Add 1 tablespoon minced garlic and sauté 3 minutes. Add 4 quarts vegetable stock and 2 heads cauliflower (cut into medium florets).
Step 3: Increase heat to high and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce to medium low and simmer for 1 hour. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat.
Step 4: Using a hand blender, puree soup until smooth. Alternatively, working in batches, puree the soup in a blender. Rewarm if needed.
Step 5: To serve, ladle soup into serving bowls and garnish with fresh chopped parsley.