Place plastic wrap on counter, then place fish on top and place another layer of plastic wrapover the fish and lightly pound the fish to get it flat.

Get three sheet trays or baking dishes ready. Fill one with corn starch, another with buttermilk and the last one with Panko bread crumbs. Dredge the snapper in the cornstarch first, shake off any excess, then dip into the buttermilk and lastly the panko bread crumbs and place onto a clean tray. Let the snapper sit inthe refrigerator for 30 minutes so the breading adheres better.

Once ready, shallow pan fry the snapper with canola or grapeseed oil until golden brown & cooked through.

Garnish with lemon juice and arugula.