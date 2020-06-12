  1. Home
Navé's Snapper Milanese

June 12, 2020 | 3:24pm
Ready in a snap!
This simple recipe contributed by the seafood experts at Navé in Miami creates a flavorful fish entree without drowning it in sauce.

Ingredients

  • 14 Ounces snapper, portioned into 7 oz filets, skin off
  • 2 Cups buttermilk
  • 2 Cups Cornstarch, enough to dredge
  • 2 Tablespoons Grapeseed, canola or vegetable oil
  • 1 lemon, to garnish
  • 1/2 Cup arugula, to garnish

Directions

 

Place plastic wrap on counter, then place fish on top and place another layer of plastic wrapover the fish and lightly pound the fish to get it flat.

Get three sheet trays or baking dishes ready. Fill one with corn starch, another with buttermilk and the last one with Panko bread crumbs. Dredge the snapper in the cornstarch first, shake off any excess, then dip into the buttermilk and lastly the panko bread crumbs and place onto a clean tray. Let the snapper sit inthe refrigerator for 30 minutes so the breading adheres better.

Once ready, shallow pan fry the snapper with canola or grapeseed oil until golden brown & cooked through.

Garnish with lemon juice and arugula.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving918
Total Fat19g29%
Sugar13gN/A
Saturated3g14%
Cholesterol83mg28%
Protein50g99%
Carbs131g44%
Vitamin A104µg12%
Vitamin B126µg100%
Vitamin B60.9mg69.5%
Vitamin C22mg24%
Vitamin D20µg100%
Vitamin E5mg34%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium366mg37%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)30µg8%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium99mg24%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.7%
Phosphorus635mg91%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium1260mg27%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg30.3%
Sodium606mg25%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg15.7%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water414gN/A
Zinc2mg17%
