Mutti's Butter Cookies

Ivy Risch scored the No. 2 spot in 2009 for this recipe, which traces back to her missionary grandparents' years in China and her grandmother's friendship with Madame Chiang Kai-shek. Her grandmother called the cookies "speculatius."
- Chilling time: 1 hour
- Yield: 100 cookies
Ingredients
- 21/2 sticks (11/4 cups) unsalted butter, softened
- 3 eggs
- 2 Cups sugar
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 3 Cups flour
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
Directions
1. Combine butter, eggs, sugar and salt in large bowl; stir with wooden spoon until smooth, about 1 minute. Combine 21/4 cups of the flour and cinnamon in a medium bowl; add to butter mixture 1 cup at a time, stirring to make a soft, sticky dough. Sprinkle remaining 3/4 cup of the flour on counter; place dough on the flour. Knead, incorporating more flour just until dough is no longer sticky. Wrap dough in plastic wrap; refrigerate 1 hour or overnight.
2. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Remove dough from refrigerator; cut off a 2-inch piece. Re-wrap remaining dough; return to refrigerator. Roll dough out on a lightly floured surface to 1/8-inch thick. Cut shapes with cookie cutters. Transfer cookies to parchment-lined baking sheets; bake until edges turn golden brown, 7-8 minutes per batch. Transfer cookies to wire rack to cool. Repeat with remaining chilled dough.