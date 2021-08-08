  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Mustard Dressing

August 8, 2021
The perfect accompaniment to a blue cheese and pecan salad
Mustard Dressing recipe - The Daily Meal
HAROLD CRAWFORD, JR., ORLANDO SENTINEL

Dijon and country-style mustard flavor this salad dressing from Le Coq au Vin in Orlando, Florida. It adds a creamy, flavorful bite to a classic salad of Boston lettuce, blue cheese and pecans.

This recipe was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
8
Servings
497
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Our 50 Best Salad and Salad Dressing Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon mayonnaise
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped shallots
  • 1 Teaspoon chopped garlic
  • 3 Ounces red wine vinegar
  • 2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 Tablespoon country-style mustard with seeds
  • 1 Cup olive oil
  • 1 Cup peanut oil
  • 2 Teaspoons warm water
  • For the salad: Boston lettuce, blue cheese, pecans, mushrooms

Directions

Step 1: In a large bowl with an electric mixer, combine 1 tablespoon mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon chopped shallots, 1 teaspoon chopped garlic, 3 ounces red wine vinegar, 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard and 1 tablespoon country-style mustard with seeds.

Step 2: With mixer on low speed, slowly pour in 1 cup olive oil and 1 cup peanut oil. Add 2 teaspoons water. If too thick, add more water. The dressing should be the consistency of cream or half-and-half.

Step 3: To make the salad, place Boston lettuce on plates. Drizzle with the mustard dressing. Add crumbled blue cheese, pecans and mushrooms.

Tags
best recipes
blue cheese
condiment
Dijon mustard
dressing
garlic
mayonnaise
mushrooms
mustard
nuts
olive oil
pecans
salad
sauce
shallots
mustard dressing
red wine vinegar
Boston lettuce
peanut oil
country-style mustard