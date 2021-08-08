Dijon and country-style mustard flavor this salad dressing from Le Coq au Vin in Orlando, Florida. It adds a creamy, flavorful bite to a classic salad of Boston lettuce, blue cheese and pecans.
This recipe was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon mayonnaise
- 1 Tablespoon chopped shallots
- 1 Teaspoon chopped garlic
- 3 Ounces red wine vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 Tablespoon country-style mustard with seeds
- 1 Cup olive oil
- 1 Cup peanut oil
- 2 Teaspoons warm water
- For the salad: Boston lettuce, blue cheese, pecans, mushrooms
Directions
Step 1: In a large bowl with an electric mixer, combine 1 tablespoon mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon chopped shallots, 1 teaspoon chopped garlic, 3 ounces red wine vinegar, 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard and 1 tablespoon country-style mustard with seeds.
Step 2: With mixer on low speed, slowly pour in 1 cup olive oil and 1 cup peanut oil. Add 2 teaspoons water. If too thick, add more water. The dressing should be the consistency of cream or half-and-half.
Step 3: To make the salad, place Boston lettuce on plates. Drizzle with the mustard dressing. Add crumbled blue cheese, pecans and mushrooms.