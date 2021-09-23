Mushroom barley soup is a diner classic, and this version is a top seller at Ben's Kosher Deli in Boca Raton, Florida. This comforting soup is made with homemade chicken stock, kosher beef bones, pearl barley and mushrooms.
This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 gallons seasoned homemade chicken stock
- 1 1/4 pounds kosher beef bones
- 2 Cups finely chopped onions
- 1 1/2 cups finely chopped carrots
- 1 Cup finely chopped celery
- 1 Teaspoon ground white pepper
- 8 Ounces pearl barley
- 15 Ounces mushrooms, sliced
Directions
Step 1: To a large pot, add 1 1/4 gallons seasoned homemade chicken stock, 1 1/4 pounds kosher beef bones, 2 cups finely chopped onions, 1 1/2 cups finely chopped carrots, 1 cup finely chopped celery and 1 teaspoon ground white pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 1 hour.
Step 2: Add 8 ounces pearl barley to stock mixture, bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until barley is soft, about 1 hour.
Step 3: Remove beef bones. Add 15 ounces sliced mushrooms and simmer 30 minutes.