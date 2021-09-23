  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Mushroom Barley Soup

September 23, 2021
Just in time for cold weather
Mushroom Barley Soup recipe - The Daily Meal
cheche22/Stock/Getty Images Plus

Mushroom barley soup is a diner classic, and this version is a top seller at Ben's Kosher Deli in Boca Raton, Florida. This comforting soup is made with homemade chicken stock, kosher beef bones, pearl barley and mushrooms.

This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
2 h and 45 m
15 m
(prepare time)
2 h and 30 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
292
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 gallons seasoned homemade chicken stock
  • 1 1/4 pounds kosher beef bones
  • 2 Cups finely chopped onions
  • 1 1/2 cups finely chopped carrots
  • 1 Cup finely chopped celery
  • 1 Teaspoon ground white pepper
  • 8 Ounces pearl barley
  • 15 Ounces mushrooms, sliced

Directions

Step 1: To a large pot, add 1 1/4 gallons seasoned homemade chicken stock, 1 1/4 pounds kosher beef bones, 2 cups finely chopped onions, 1 1/2 cups finely chopped carrots, 1 cup finely chopped celery and 1 teaspoon ground white pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 1 hour.

Step 2: Add 8 ounces pearl barley to stock mixture, bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until barley is soft, about 1 hour.

Step 3: Remove beef bones. Add 15 ounces sliced mushrooms and simmer 30 minutes.

 

