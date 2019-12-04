This recipe from Brooklyn's Roman eatery Antica Pesa introduces a creative way to prepare lasagna as a single serving. It's also a great way to change up the lasagna fillings for each guest based on preference or dietary restrictions.
Notes
This lasagna can also be made as one large family-style dish using the traditional layering method.
Ingredients
For the dough
- 10 eggs
- 9 Cups all-purpose flour
For the filling
- 1/2 Cup butter
- 1 Cup flour
- 4 1/4 Cups milk
- 6 Italian sausages
- 2 1/4 Pounds fresh porcini mushrooms, cleaned and sliced
- 2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 Teaspoons dry thyme
- Salt and pepper to taste
To assemble
- 1/4 Cup parmesan cheese, for sprinkling
- Pasta dough
- Mushroom and sausage filling
- Nonstick cooking spray
Directions
For the dough
Mix the eggs and flour in a stand mixer with a dough hook on low speed. Knead by hand an additional 3-5 minutes until the dough is smooth. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for one hour.
For the filling
First, make the béchamel sauce by melting butter in a pan, then gradually mixing in flour. Once cooked, transfer the mixture to a pot and add cold milk. Stir until milk is boiling and the mixture begins to cream. Remove from heat.
Saute mushrooms in olive oil with a pinch of salt, pepper and thyme until golden brown, about 5-6 minutes.
Meanwhile, cook sausages in olive oil in another pan until golden brown, about 5-6 minutes.
Add sausages and mushrooms together and stir in the béchamel sauce.
To assemble
Preheat oven to 395 degrees F.
Roll out pasta dough until about 1/8 inch thick and slice into thin sheets that are long enough to layer inside your baking dishes. Boil the sheets in well-salted water for 5 minutes.
Spray the inside of 6 small baking tins (or you can use a muffin tin) with nonstick cooking spray. Layer pasta and filling inside tins with 2-3 layers each. Roll up the corners of the pasta around the edge of the tin and sprinkle parmesan over the top. Watch the video at the top of the recipe for guidance.
Bake for 12 minutes, then top with any remaining mushrooms and filling. Sprinkle with additional parmesan and serve hot.