First, make the béchamel sauce by melting butter in a pan, then gradually mixing in flour. Once cooked, transfer the mixture to a pot and add cold milk. Stir until milk is boiling and the mixture begins to cream. Remove from heat.

Saute mushrooms in olive oil with a pinch of salt, pepper and thyme until golden brown, about 5-6 minutes.

Meanwhile, cook sausages in olive oil in another pan until golden brown, about 5-6 minutes.

Add sausages and mushrooms together and stir in the béchamel sauce.