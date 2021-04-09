Step 1: In a small bowl, whisk 2 tablespoons rice flour with about 1/2 cup of the milk.

Step 2: In a large, heavy-bottom saucepan, bring the remaining 1 1/2 cups milk to a boil. Stir in the ground rice mixture, 1 rounded tablespon powdered sugar and 1/2 tablespoon orange flower water.

Step 3: Reduce the heat to a gentle simmer and continue to cook until the mixture has thickened, about 20 minutes, stirring constantly (be sure to continually scrape the bottom and sides of the pan to keep the mixture from burning).

Step 4: Grease the insides of 4 small (4-ounce) bowls with the 1 teaspoon almond oil. Divide the rice pudding mixture between the bowls, then place the bowls in the refrigerator. Refrigerate the puddings until chilled and set up.

Step 5: To unmold, place the bowls in warm water for a few minutes to loosen the edges. Turn out onto small plates. Serve each pudding with a small dollop of clotted cream. If you like, you can top the pudding with chopped nuts or dried fruit.