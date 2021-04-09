Based on Türâbî Efendi's recipe dated 1864. Orange flower water is available at select well-stocked and gourmet markets, as well as cooking supply stores and online. Clotted cream is available in the dairy section of select gourmet markets; whipped cream can be substituted.
This recipe originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons rice flour
- 2 Cups milk
- 1 rounded tablespoon powdered sugar
- 1/2 Tablespoon orange flower water
- 1 Teaspoon almond oil
- 1/4 Cup clotted cream or whipped cream
Directions
Step 1: In a small bowl, whisk 2 tablespoons rice flour with about 1/2 cup of the milk.
Step 2: In a large, heavy-bottom saucepan, bring the remaining 1 1/2 cups milk to a boil. Stir in the ground rice mixture, 1 rounded tablespon powdered sugar and 1/2 tablespoon orange flower water.
Step 3: Reduce the heat to a gentle simmer and continue to cook until the mixture has thickened, about 20 minutes, stirring constantly (be sure to continually scrape the bottom and sides of the pan to keep the mixture from burning).
Step 4: Grease the insides of 4 small (4-ounce) bowls with the 1 teaspoon almond oil. Divide the rice pudding mixture between the bowls, then place the bowls in the refrigerator. Refrigerate the puddings until chilled and set up.
Step 5: To unmold, place the bowls in warm water for a few minutes to loosen the edges. Turn out onto small plates. Serve each pudding with a small dollop of clotted cream. If you like, you can top the pudding with chopped nuts or dried fruit.