Mrs. Levy's Giant Chocolate Chip Cookies

This recipe comes from Dr. Lynn Levy of and was the first-place winner in 2010. "These cookies are a massive chewy delight of chocolate and nuts," Levy said. She's not kidding. "One recipe contains 3 cups of semisweet chocolate chips and a pound of nuts. Each coveted cookie weighs almost a quarter of a pound. Nobody eats an entire cookie for dessert." But you can try.
- Yield: 20 cookies
Ingredients
- 2 Cups firmly packed light brown sugar
- 2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1 Tablespoon vanilla
- 2 large eggs
- 21/2 Cups unsifted flour
- 1 Teaspoon each: salt, baking powder
- 4 Cups chopped walnuts
- 3 Cups semisweet chocolate chips
Directions
1. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Beat sugar, butter and vanilla in a large bowl with a mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs until lighter. Add flour, salt and baking powder; beat just until mixed. Stir in walnuts and chocolate chips.
2. Drop cookie mixture by 1/2 cup measure onto greased or parchment-lined baking sheets, leaving plenty of space between. Flatten each cookie slightly with back of fork. Bake until golden, about 15 minutes. Cool on sheet 2 minutes; transfer to a wire rack. Cool completely.