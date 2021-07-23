Step 1: In a large, heavy-bottomed frying pan add the canola oil; set at medium-high heat.

Step 2: Once oil is hot enough to fry, add the plantains. Once they are cooked and golden brown on all sides, remove from oil.

Step 3: In a pilon (mortar and pestle), add 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic and a pinch of salt and mash together. Add a quarter of the fried plantains and 1/4 cup chicharrones. Mash the mixture until it all comes together. If it seems to dry, add more oil.

Step 4: Use the pestle to make in indent in the middle of the mixture and fill with 5 ounces of pork.

Step 5: Take a small rubber spatula and pry the mofongo from the sides of the pilon.

Step 6: Flip pilon upside down onto a plate. Hit the sides and bottom of the pilon a few times with the pestle, to make sure it will easily come out. Lift and removed pilon.

Step 7: Pour 1/4 cup of mojo mix over the top of the Mofongo and serve.

Step 8: Repeat steps 3 through 8 with remaining ingredients.