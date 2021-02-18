Mom's Sugar Cookies

1. Cream butter, sugar, egg, vanilla and almond extract in large mixer bowl until light and fluffy. Beat in flour, baking soda and cream of tartar until mixed. Divide dough in half. Cover and refrigerate dough 2 to 3 hours.

(Dough can be refrigerated up to several days; soften slightly before rolling out.)

2. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Have lightly greased baking sheets ready.

3. Roll out half of dough on lightly floured surface to almost 1/4-inch thick. Use cookie cutters to cut out desired shapes. Place cookies 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets. Bake until light brown on edges, 7 to 8 minutes. Cool on wire racks.

4. For frosting, beat cream cheese, sugar and vanilla in small bowl until smooth. Beat in milk until spreading consistency. Add food coloring as desired.

5. Use frosting to decorate cookies. Let stand until frosting sets.