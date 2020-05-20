Mixed Berry Coconut Milk Smoothie

May 20, 2020 | 3:13pm
Somewhere between a dairy-free milkshake dessert and a healthy breakfast smoothie, this treat is satisfying no matter what time of day.
Ingredients
- 1 can (13.66 ounces) Thai Kitchen Gluten Free Unsweetened Coconut Milk
- 1 bag (about 12 to 16 ounces) frozen mixed berries
- 1/4 Cup light agave nectar
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
Directions
Pour coconut milk in blender container. Add remaining ingredients; cover.
Blend on high speed until smooth. Serve immediately.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving310
Total Fat21g32%
Sugar25gN/A
Saturated18g92%
Protein3g5%
Carbs33g11%
Vitamin A3µgN/A
Vitamin C11mg12%
Vitamin E0.6mg3.8%
Vitamin K19µg16%
Calcium23mg2%
Fiber3g14%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)20µg5%
Iron3mg19%
Magnesium51mg12%
Monounsaturated0.9gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg6%
Phosphorus105mg15%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium291mg6%
Sodium14mg1%
Sugars, added15gN/A
Water155gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.4%
