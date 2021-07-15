Mirin Glazed Salmon

Mirin is comparable to sake but it has more sugar and less alcohol content

Although mirin is a wine, it's made for cooking not drinking. When brushed over hot food the sweet rice wine turns into a glaze. Here, it's used to bring a honeyed flavor to salmon that complements the soy sauce and fish sauce. You can find mirin and fish sauce at Asian and specialty food markets and in some supermarkets.

This recipe is by Bill Daley and was originally published in The Chicago Tribune.