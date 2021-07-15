Mirin Glazed Salmon

Although mirin is a wine, it's made for cooking not drinking. When brushed over hot food the sweet rice wine turns into a glaze. Here, it's used to bring a honeyed flavor to salmon that complements the soy sauce and fish sauce. You can find mirin and fish sauce at Asian and specialty food markets and in some supermarkets.
This recipe is by Bill Daley and was originally published in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 salmon fillets or steaks, about 7 ounces each
- 1 Tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 Tablespoon Thai fish sauce
- 2 Teaspoons minced lemon zest, minced
- 1/4 Cup mirin
Directions
Step 1: Brush 2 salmon fillets with 1 tablespoon soy and 1 tablespoon fish sauce. Top with 2 teaspoons lemon zest. Marinate 7 minutes; turn fish. Marinate 8 minutes.
Step 2: Meanwhile, heat a grill pan over high heat. Place fish on grill; brush with 1 tablespoon of the mirin. Grill 3 minutes; turn fish. Brush fish with 1 tablespoon of the mirin. Grill until cooked through, about 3 minutes, depending on thickness. Brush remaining 2 tablespoons of the mirin on the salmon before serving.