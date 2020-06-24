  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Mini Herb Omelette

June 24, 2020 | 3:47pm
Quick, healthy and easy!
Mini Herb Omelette
Photo courtesy of Handsome Brook Farms

These omelettes are packed with herbs and flavor. Even the pickiest of eaters will love this recipe.

This recipe is from chef Einat Admony and courtesy of Handsome Brook Farms.

Ready in
35 m
10 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
192
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 5 Handsome Brook Farm eggs
  • 2 Teaspoons all purpose flour
  • 1/2 Teaspoon turmeric
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 Teaspoon chili flakes
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 Cup finely chopped parsley
  • 1 Cup finely chopped cilantro
  • 1/2 Cup thinly sliced scallions (green parts only)
  • 1/2 Cup finely chopped dill
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil

Directions

Crack the eggs into a large bowl, add the flour and the spices and whisk until foamy. Add chopped herbs, onion and spices and mix thoroughly until fully combined.

Heat both kinds of oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium heat.  Pour the mixture into the hot skillet, using about a 1/3 cup for each pancake. Don’t crowd the skillet – once you pour the mixture it tends to spread. Fry for 2-3 minutes on each side until the patties are golden brown, and remove and place on a plate lined with paper towel to drain the oil.

Repeat with the rest of the herb and egg mixture. If the skillet is dry add another tablespoon of oil. Serve warm.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving192
Total Fat16g24%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated3g14%
Cholesterol200mg67%
Protein8g16%
Carbs5g2%
Vitamin A185µg21%
Vitamin B120.5µg19.9%
Vitamin B60.1mg11.2%
Vitamin C25mg27%
Vitamin D1µg7%
Vitamin E3mg17%
Vitamin K280µg100%
Calcium68mg7%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)59µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)62µg16%
Folic acid2µgN/A
Iron3mg14%
Magnesium21mg5%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.8%
Phosphorus129mg18%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium241mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.9%
Sodium262mg11%
Water83gN/A
Zinc1mg8.8%
