Crack the eggs into a large bowl, add the flour and the spices and whisk until foamy. Add chopped herbs, onion and spices and mix thoroughly until fully combined.

Heat both kinds of oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium heat. Pour the mixture into the hot skillet, using about a 1/3 cup for each pancake. Don’t crowd the skillet – once you pour the mixture it tends to spread. Fry for 2-3 minutes on each side until the patties are golden brown, and remove and place on a plate lined with paper towel to drain the oil.

Repeat with the rest of the herb and egg mixture. If the skillet is dry add another tablespoon of oil. Serve warm.