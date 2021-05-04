The color of this delicious sangria may be dark and moody but its flavor is bright and crisp. Melon liquor and citrus agave add a fruity pop to pinot noir, and cognac gives the cocktail a nice depth.
This recipe is from Yard House in Orlando, Florida, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
For the sangria:
- 1 bottle pinot noir
- 3 Ounces melon liquor
- 3 Ounces cognac
- 3 Ounces clover honey syrup (recipe follows)
- 3 Ounces citrus agave (recipe follows)
- Orange slices and fresh pomegranate seeds, for garnish
For the clover honey syrup:
- 1 1/2 Ounce boiling water
- 1 1/2 Ounce clover honey
For the citrus agave:
- 1 Ounce fresh lime juice
- 1 Ounce fresh lemon juice
- 1 Ounce agave nectar
Directions
For the sangria:
Step 1: To a large pitcher, add 1 bottle pinot noir, 3 ounces melon liquor, 3 ounces cognac, 3 ounces clover honey syrup (recipe follows) and 3 ounces citrus agave (recipe follows). Stir to combine.
Step 2: Serve over ice and garnish with orange slices and fresh pomegranate seeds.
For the clover honey syrup:
Step 1: In a small bowl, whisk 1 1/2 ounces boiling water and 1 1/2 ounces of your favorite clover honey until dissolved.
For the citrus agave:
Step 1: In a small bowl, whisk together 1 ounce fresh lime juice, 1 ounce fresh lemon juice and 1 ounce agave nectar until combined.