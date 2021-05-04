  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Midnight Sangria

May 4, 2021 | 9:19pm
You'll want to drink this one all evening long
Midnight Sangria recipe - The Daily Meal
Yard House

The color of this delicious sangria may be dark and moody but its flavor is bright and crisp. Melon liquor and citrus agave add a fruity pop to pinot noir, and cognac gives the cocktail a nice depth. 

This recipe is from Yard House in Orlando, Florida, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
10 m
8 m
(prepare time)
2 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
177
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the sangria:

  • 1 bottle pinot noir
  • 3 Ounces melon liquor
  • 3 Ounces cognac
  • 3 Ounces clover honey syrup (recipe follows)
  • 3 Ounces citrus agave (recipe follows)
  • Orange slices and fresh pomegranate seeds, for garnish

For the clover honey syrup:

  • 1 1/2 Ounce boiling water
  • 1 1/2 Ounce clover honey

For the citrus agave:

  • 1 Ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1 Ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1 Ounce agave nectar

Directions

For the sangria:

Step 1: To a large pitcher, add 1 bottle pinot noir, 3 ounces melon liquor, 3 ounces cognac, 3 ounces clover honey syrup (recipe follows) and 3 ounces citrus agave (recipe follows). Stir to combine.

Step 2: Serve over ice and garnish with orange slices and fresh pomegranate seeds.

For the clover honey syrup:

Step 1: In a small bowl, whisk 1 1/2 ounces boiling water and 1 1/2 ounces of your favorite clover honey until dissolved.

For the citrus agave:

Step 1: In a small bowl, whisk together 1 ounce fresh lime juice, 1 ounce fresh lemon juice and 1 ounce agave nectar until combined.

