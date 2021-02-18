  1. Home
Mexican Mice

February 18, 2021

Caryn Lerner created these "mice" because her nieces and nephews wouldn't eat her traditional Mexican wedding cake cookies. She decorating the cookies with almond ears, chocolate whiskers, and chow-mein-noodle tails, winning second place in the 2000 contest.

  • Yield: About 3 dozen cookies
1 h
(prepare time)
27 m per batch
(cook time)
Ingredients

  • 2 sticks butter (1 cup), softened
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 Cup confectioners' sugar plus more for dusting
  • 2 Cups flour
  • 1 Cup finely ground pecans
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • Chow mein noodles, mini-chocolate chips, sliced almonds

Directions

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Beat butter and vanilla in bowl of electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add sugar; beat until combined. Mix in flour, pecans and salt.

2. Shape dough into 1-inch ovals, tapering one end. Bake 15 minutes. Remove from oven; insert noodle at tail end and 2 almonds about 1/3 of the way from pointed end for ears. Return to oven; bake until slightly browned, about 12 minutes.

3. Remove from oven; immediately place two chocolate chips in front of ears for eyes. (Chocolate will melt slightly and stick to cookie.) Dust mice bodies with confectioners' sugar. Cool on wire rack.

