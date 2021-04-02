  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Mediterranean Pasta Toss

April 2, 2021 | 3:33pm
Try this healthy meal for one tonight
Julie Fletcher/Orlando Sentinel

Looking for the perfect dinner for one after a long day at work? This one-pan pasta toss is just the answer. You can sub out the shrimp for chunks of chicken or sauté the dish without meat, if you want to make it vegetarian.

This recipe is from Dexter's in Winter Park, Florida, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
2117
Calories Per Serving
Notes

This recipe can be multiplied for more people, but this dish really works the best when sautéed in a hot pan for one person.

Ingredients

  • 9 (26-30 count) peeled and deveined shrimp
  • 1 small teaspoon ground fennel
  • Salt and or freshly ground pepper, to taste
  • 1 Ounce butter
  • 1 clove garlic, chopped
  • 1 Ounce extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 quartered artichoke hearts (trim any chewy or stringy tops)
  • 6 black Kalamata olives
  • 2 Ounces diced fresh tomatoes
  • 2 Ounces white wine
  • 3 Ounces chicken stock or broth
  • 1 Teaspoon fresh pesto
  • 5 Ounces cooked capellini pasta, al dente and tossed with olive oil while warm
  • 20 leaves washed fresh spinach
  • 1 to 2 ounces crumbled feta cheese

Directions

Step 1: Heat a sauté pan to medium hot.

Step 2: Season 9 shrimp with 1 small teaspoon ground fennel and salt and pepper to taste. To the pan, add 1 ounce butter and the seasoned shrimp. Sauté until spices are singed. They should be a little brown and nutty.

Step 3: Add 1 clove chopped garlic and toss. Add 4 quartered artichoke hearts, 6 Kalamata olives, 2 ounces diced fresh tomatoes and another pinch of salt and pepper. Do not toss ingredients. Immediately refresh pan with 2 ounces white wine, to let the wine absorb the seasonings and cook the garlic. Toss ingredients and let alcohol cook off and reduce in volume by half. Add 3 ounces chicken broth to moisten.

Step 4: Add 1 teaspoon pesto, tossing until ingredients are evenly coated, then add 5 ounces cooked capellini pasta and heat everything back up.

Step 5: Just before plating, add 20 leaves of fresh spinach. Toss again and when spinach is wilted, plate immediately. Sprinkle 1 to 2 ounces crumbled feta cheese on top.

