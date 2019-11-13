  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Mashed Potato Quesadillas

This is the ultimate day-after-Thanksgiving lunch
Mashed Potato Quesadillas
Jacqui Wedewer

Mashed Potato Quesadillas

Jason Goldstein of Chop Happy has created the best way to use up leftover mashed potatoes — quesadillas! It works with loaded, garlic, cheesy, or just plain ol' regular mashed potatoes.

Ready in
10 m
5 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
626
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
50 Best Potato Recipes, Mashed and Beyond
From Mashed to Fried: 11 Perfect Potato Recipes You Need
Potato Recipes That Aren't Boring

Ingredients

  • 3 Cups mashed potatoes
  • 4 flour tortillas, large
  • 2 Cups cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 4 scallions, chopped
  • 4 Tablespoons sour cream
  • 1 Tablespoon butter

Directions

Heat pan to medium and grease with butter.

Spread sour cream on the entire tortilla, layer half of the tortilla with a large spoonful of mashed potatoes, cheese and scallions. Fold over. Repeat for the rest of the tortillas.

Cook quesadillas for 1-2 minutes on each side, checking frequently to make sure they don't burn.

Top with more sour cream and scallions, if desired, and serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving626
Total Fat34g53%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated16g80%
Cholesterol72mg24%
Protein22g44%
Carbs59g20%
Vitamin A280µg31%
Vitamin B120.7µg27.7%
Vitamin B60.3mg21.4%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D17IU100%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K46µg39%
Calcium539mg54%
Fiber4g17%
Folate (food)53µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)157µg39%
Folic acid61µgN/A
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium60mg14%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg29%
Phosphorus525mg75%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium703mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg29.4%
Sodium1382mg58%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg29.5%
Trans1gN/A
Water208gN/A
Zinc3mg25%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
cheap and quick dinners
holidays
mashed potatoes
Quesadillas
Thanksgiving