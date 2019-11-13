Heat pan to medium and grease with butter.

Spread sour cream on the entire tortilla, layer half of the tortilla with a large spoonful of mashed potatoes, cheese and scallions. Fold over. Repeat for the rest of the tortillas.

Cook quesadillas for 1-2 minutes on each side, checking frequently to make sure they don't burn.

Top with more sour cream and scallions, if desired, and serve.