November 13, 2019 | 11:58am
Jacqui Wedewer
Jason Goldstein of Chop Happy has created the best way to use up leftover mashed potatoes — quesadillas! It works with loaded, garlic, cheesy, or just plain ol' regular mashed potatoes.
Ingredients
- 3 Cups mashed potatoes
- 4 flour tortillas, large
- 2 Cups cheddar cheese, shredded
- 4 scallions, chopped
- 4 Tablespoons sour cream
- 1 Tablespoon butter
Directions
Heat pan to medium and grease with butter.
Spread sour cream on the entire tortilla, layer half of the tortilla with a large spoonful of mashed potatoes, cheese and scallions. Fold over. Repeat for the rest of the tortillas.
Cook quesadillas for 1-2 minutes on each side, checking frequently to make sure they don't burn.
Top with more sour cream and scallions, if desired, and serve.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving626
Total Fat34g53%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated16g80%
Cholesterol72mg24%
Protein22g44%
Carbs59g20%
Vitamin A280µg31%
Vitamin B120.7µg27.7%
Vitamin B60.3mg21.4%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D17IU100%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K46µg39%
Calcium539mg54%
Fiber4g17%
Folate (food)53µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)157µg39%
Folic acid61µgN/A
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium60mg14%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg29%
Phosphorus525mg75%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium703mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg29.4%
Sodium1382mg58%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg29.5%
Trans1gN/A
Water208gN/A
Zinc3mg25%