4.5
2 ratings

Marinated Broiled Tuna With Sauce Nicoise

May 27, 2021
Full of bold, fresh flavor
Marinated Broiled Tuna Steaks With Sauce Nicoise
ouihaha/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Succulent, seared tuna is served with a sauce full of the flavors of classic Nicoise salad—ripe tomato, olives, lemon peel, garlic and onion. Serve this dish alongside a traditional salad, or with couscous or quinoa.

This recipe is adapted from Pierre Franey and The New York Times. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
40 m
25 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
404
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 (6-ounce) center-cut tuna steaks, about 1-inch thick
  • 6 Tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 4 sprigs fresh thyme (or 2 teaspoons dried)
  • 2 crumbled bay leaves
  • 4 small sprigs fresh rosemary (or 2 teaspoons dried)
  • 1/8 Teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 4 ripe plum tomatoes
  • 1/2 Cup sliced fennel
  • 1/2 Cup sliced red onion
  • 2 Teaspoons coarsely chopped garlic
  • 4 pitted black olives
  • 2 Teaspoons grated lemon rind
  • 2 Tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 4 Tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh basil or parsley
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Directions

Step 1: Preheat broiler or outdoor grill to high.

Step 2: Place 4 (6-ounce) center-cut tuna steaks in a dish. Season both sides with salt and pepper to taste. Brush both sides with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add 4 sprigs fresh thyme (or 2 teaspoons dried), 2 crumbled bay leaves, 4 small sprigs fresh rosemary (or 2 teaspoons dried) and 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand for 20 minutes.

Step 3: Boil a pan of water. Place 4 ripe plum tomatoes in the boiling water for about 9 seconds. Drain and pull away the skin. Cut and discard the core and chop the tomatoes coarsely.

Step 4: In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, place 4 tablespoons olive oil. When hot, add 1/2 cup sliced fennel, 1/2 cup sliced red onion and 2 teaspoons coarsely chopped garlic. Cook briefly until wilted. Add the tomatoes, 4 pitted black olives, 2 teaspoons grated lemon rind and 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar. Cover and simmer for 5 minutes.

Step 5: Transfer the fennel mixture to a blender or food processor fitted with a blade attachment. Add 3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil and blend 5 to 7 seconds, taking care that the sauce remains coarse. Transfer sauce to a saucepan, season with salt and pepper, to taste, reheat briefly. Keep warm.

Step 6: If broiling, arrange the tuna steaks on a rack and place under the broiler about 5 inches from the heat source. Broil 2 minutes with the door partly open. Turn the steaks, and, leaving the door open, continue broiling about 2 minutes longer, or to desired doneness.

Step 7: If grilling, place the steaks on a hot grill, cover and cook 2 minutes. Turn the fish, cover and cook about 2 minutes or to desired doneness.

Step 8: Serve with prepared sauce around the fish and sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon basil.

 

