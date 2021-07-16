Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease and flour two layer cake pans, or you can also use an oblong pan, 11-inches-by-9-inches-by-2-inches.

Step 2: Measure flour by dip-level-pour method or by sifting. In a large bowl, stir together the dry ingredients: 2 1/4 cups Softasilk flour (or 2 cups and 2 tablespoons Gold Medal flour), 1 1/3 cups sugar, 3 teaspoons baking powder and 1 teaspoon salt.

Step 3: Add 1/2 cup soft shortening, 1/4 cup maraschino cherry juice, 16 maraschino cherries (cut in eighths) and 1/2 cup milk. Beat for 2 minutes on medium speed.

Step 4: Add 4 unbeaten egg whites (about 1/2 to 2/3 cup) and beat for 2 more minutes. Fold in 1/2 cup chopped nuts.

Step 5: Pour batter into greased and floured pans. Bake layers for 30 to 35 minutes, oblong 35 to 40 minutes.

Step 6: Ice cake with your choice of frosting, and garnish with fresh or maraschino cherries.