In a medium bowl whisk flour and salt. Add butter and shortening and using a pastry blender, work into flour mixture until coarse crumbs form.

Stir water and extract together then add a tablespoon at a time to flour mixture. After each addition, toss the mixture for one minute using a fork until dough comes together to form a ball.

On a lightly floured work surface, flatten dough ball into a 1/2-inch thick disk.

With a floured rolling pin, roll out dough to fit a 9-inch pie plate with a 1-inch overhang then ease pastry shell into pie plate pressing firmly against bottom and side of plate.

Fold pastry under even with plate and flute. Place in freezer until ready to fill.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.