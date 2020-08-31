Using fresh, local maple syrup will enhance this dessert even more! Don't be tepmted to skip the homemade maple whipped cream topping — you'll thank us later.
Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best.
Ingredients
For the maple pastry shell
- 1 1/4 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 4 Tablespoons cold, unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
- 3 Tablespoons cold vegetable shortening
- 3 Tablespoons ice water
- 1/2 Teaspoon pure maple extract
For the filling and to serve
- 4 Eggland's Best eggs (large)
- 1/2 Cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled
- 1 Cup pure maple syrup (medium amber)
- 1 Tablespoon brandy
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 Cups deluxe mixed nuts (no peanuts) roughly chopped
- 1 Cup whipping cream
- 2 Tablespoons confectioners' sugar
- 1/2 Tablespoon pure maple syrup (medium amber)
Directions
For the maple pastry shell
In a medium bowl whisk flour and salt. Add butter and shortening and using a pastry blender, work into flour mixture until coarse crumbs form.
Stir water and extract together then add a tablespoon at a time to flour mixture. After each addition, toss the mixture for one minute using a fork until dough comes together to form a ball.
On a lightly floured work surface, flatten dough ball into a 1/2-inch thick disk.
With a floured rolling pin, roll out dough to fit a 9-inch pie plate with a 1-inch overhang then ease pastry shell into pie plate pressing firmly against bottom and side of plate.
Fold pastry under even with plate and flute. Place in freezer until ready to fill.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
For the filling and to serve
In a large bowl lightly whisk the eggs, then add butter, maple syrup, brandy, vanilla and salt; whisk until well blended.
Stir in the mixed nuts.
Pour filling into the pastry shell and bake at 400 degrees F for 10 minutes, then reduce oven heat to 325 degrees F and bake 50 minutes or until set.
Cool completely on a wire rack before serving.
For the topping, in a chilled medium bowl, beat cream until it begins to thicken, then add the sugar and maple syrup; beat until soft peaks form.
Keep chilled and top each pie serving with a dollop or two of cream.