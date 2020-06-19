This recipe puts all of our favorite things in one bite: bacon, beer and burgers! What's not to love?
This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.
Notes
Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Reduced-sodium or regular bacon may be substituted for Maplewood smoked bacon.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground beef (96% lean)
- 1/4 Cup beer
- 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 4 whole wheat hamburger buns, split
- 4 slices reduced-fat cheddar cheese
- 4 extra-thick slices maplewood-smoked bacon, cut in half, cooked crisp
Directions
Combine ground beef, beer, and Worcestershire in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.
Place patties in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place buns, cut-side down, on grid. Grill until lightly toasted. During last minute of grilling, top each burger with cheese.
Place burgers on bottom of buns; top with bacon slices. Close sandwiches.