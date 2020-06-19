Combine ground beef, beer, and Worcestershire in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.

Place patties in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.

About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place buns, cut-side down, on grid. Grill until lightly toasted. During last minute of grilling, top each burger with cheese.

Place burgers on bottom of buns; top with bacon slices. Close sandwiches.