Maple-Bacon Beer Burger

June 19, 2020 | 12:14pm
Beer and bacon are BFFs
Photo courtesy Beef - It's What's For Dinner

This recipe puts all of our favorite things in one bite: bacon, beer and burgers! What's not to love?

This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
645
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Reduced-sodium or regular bacon may be substituted for Maplewood smoked bacon.

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound ground beef (96% lean)
  • 1/4 Cup beer
  • 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 4 whole wheat hamburger buns, split
  • 4 slices reduced-fat cheddar cheese
  • 4 extra-thick slices maplewood-smoked bacon, cut in half, cooked crisp

Directions

Combine ground beef, beer, and Worcestershire in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly.  Shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.

Place patties in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. 

About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place buns, cut-side down, on grid.  Grill until lightly toasted.  During last minute of grilling, top each burger with cheese.

Place burgers on bottom of buns; top with bacon slices.  Close sandwiches.

