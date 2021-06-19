Step 1: Lightly grease the bottom of a 9-by-12-inch straight-sided baking pan; line with parchment paper. Heat oven to 325 F.

Step 2: In a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water, melt together 1 bag (12 ounces) bittersweet chocolate chips and 1 1/2 sticks (3/4 cup) butter (cut in tablespoon-size pieces), stirring until smooth and very shiny. (The water level should be low enough so that it does not touch the bottom of the bowl.)

Step 3: In a separate bowl, stir together 1 cup sugar, 1 cup cake flour, 2 teaspoons baking powder and 2 teaspoons salt. Stir until thoroughly blended. Add the chocolate mixture; mix on low speed with an electric mixer or a wooden spoon until thoroughly combined, scraping down the sides of the bowl during mixing as needed, about 4 minutes.

Step 4: Add 2 slightly beaten eggs; mix on low speed until combined, about 1 minute. Batter will be thick.

Step 5: Spread batter evenly in the prepared pan, using an offset spatula; top with 3/4 cup (4 ounces) macadamia nuts, pressing them lightly into the batter.

Step 6: Bake until just set, about 25 minutes. Let cool completely in the pan set on a wire rack, about 1 hour. Refrigerate until cold, about 1 hour.